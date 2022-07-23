Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 26 - Phylogeny and the Tree of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 26 - Phylogeny and the Tree of LifeProblem 5
Chapter 26, Problem 5

Based on the tree below, which statement is correct?
a. Lizards and goats form a sister group.
b. Salamanders are a sister group to the group containing lizards, goats, and humans.
c. Salamanders are more closely related to lizards than to humans.
d. Goats and humans are the only sister group shown in this tree.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the phylogenetic tree provided in the problem. A phylogenetic tree represents evolutionary relationships among species, where sister groups share a common ancestor not shared with other groups.
Identify the branching points (nodes) in the tree. These nodes represent common ancestors, and the closer two species are to a node, the more closely related they are.
Determine which species form sister groups. Sister groups are two lineages that diverged from the same node. For example, if lizards and goats share a node, they might form a sister group.
Analyze the placement of salamanders in the tree relative to lizards, goats, and humans. Check if salamanders share a closer node with lizards or with humans.
Evaluate the relationship between goats and humans. If they share a node and no other species diverge from that node, they are a sister group. Compare this relationship to other pairs in the tree to confirm the correct statement.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Phylogenetic Trees

Phylogenetic trees are diagrams that represent evolutionary relationships among various biological species based on their genetic or physical characteristics. Each branch point, or node, indicates a common ancestor, while the tips of the branches represent the current species. Understanding how to read these trees is crucial for determining relationships and classifications among organisms.
Recommended video:
04:13
Building Phylogenetic Trees Example 2

Sister Groups

Sister groups are pairs of taxa that are more closely related to each other than to any other group. In a phylogenetic tree, sister groups share a most recent common ancestor, which is represented by a node. Identifying sister groups helps clarify evolutionary relationships and can inform discussions about shared traits and divergence.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Functional Groups

Cladistics

Cladistics is a method of classifying organisms based on common ancestry and the branching patterns of evolution. It focuses on the order of branching rather than the age of the species, using shared derived characteristics to group organisms. This approach is essential for interpreting phylogenetic trees and understanding the evolutionary history of the species depicted.
Recommended video:
03:52
Cladistics Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which similarly inclusive taxon is represented as descending from the same common ancestor as Canidae?

<IMAGE>

a. Felidae

b. Mustelidae

c. Carnivora

d. Lutra

1301
views
Textbook Question

Three living species, X, Y, and Z, share a common ancestor, T, as do extinct species U and V. A grouping that consists of species T, X, Y, and Z (but not U or V) makes up

a. A monophyletic taxon

b. An ingroup, with species U as the outgroup

c. A paraphyletic group

d. A polyphyletic group

1892
views
Textbook Question

Based on the tree below, which statement is not correct? <IMAGE>

a. Goats and humans form a sister group

b. Salamanders are a sister group to the group containing lizards, goats, and humans

c. Salamanders are as closely related to goats as to humans

d. Lizards are more closely related to salamanders than to humans

1287
views
Textbook Question

If you were using cladistics to build a phylogenetic tree of cats, which of the following would be the best outgroup?

a. Wolf

b. Domestic cat

c. Lion

d. Leopard

2190
views
Textbook Question

The relative lengths of the frog and mouse branches in the phylogenetic tree in Figure 26.13 indicate that:

<IMAGE>

a. Frogs evolved before mice

b. Mice evolved before frogs

c. The homolog has evolved more rapidly in mice

d. The homolog has evolved more slowly in mice

1098
views