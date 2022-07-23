Which similarly inclusive taxon is represented as descending from the same common ancestor as Canidae?
<IMAGE>
a. Felidae
b. Mustelidae
c. Carnivora
d. Lutra
Three living species, X, Y, and Z, share a common ancestor, T, as do extinct species U and V. A grouping that consists of species T, X, Y, and Z (but not U or V) makes up
a. A monophyletic taxon
b. An ingroup, with species U as the outgroup
c. A paraphyletic group
d. A polyphyletic group
Based on the tree below, which statement is not correct? <IMAGE>
a. Goats and humans form a sister group
b. Salamanders are a sister group to the group containing lizards, goats, and humans
c. Salamanders are as closely related to goats as to humans
d. Lizards are more closely related to salamanders than to humans
If you were using cladistics to build a phylogenetic tree of cats, which of the following would be the best outgroup?
a. Wolf
b. Domestic cat
c. Lion
d. Leopard
The relative lengths of the frog and mouse branches in the phylogenetic tree in Figure 26.13 indicate that:
<IMAGE>
a. Frogs evolved before mice
b. Mice evolved before frogs
c. The homolog has evolved more rapidly in mice
d. The homolog has evolved more slowly in mice