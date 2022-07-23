Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from
a. Transduction
b. Conjugation
c. Mutation
d. Meiosis
Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from
a. Transduction
b. Conjugation
c. Mutation
d. Meiosis
Photoautotrophs use
a. Light as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source
b. Light as an energy source and methane as a carbon source
c. N₂ as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source
d. CO₂ as both an energy source and a carbon source
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids
b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan
c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity
d. No archaea are capable of using CO₂ to oxidize H₂, releasing methane
Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease?
a. Commensalist
b. Decomposer
c. Gut mutualist
d. Symbiotic pathogen
Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in
a. Cyanobacteria
b. Archaea
c. Gram-positive bacteria
d. Chemoautotrophic bacteria