Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 27 - Bacteria and Archaea
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 27 - Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 4
Chapter 27, Problem 4

Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells?
a. Binary fission
b. Endospore formation
c. Biofilms
d. Photoautotrophy

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of metabolic cooperation: Metabolic cooperation refers to the interaction between different cells to achieve a metabolic process that benefits the community of cells.
Review the options: a. binary fission, b. endospore formation, c. biofilms, d. photoautotrophy.
Analyze each option: Binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction, endospore formation is a survival mechanism, biofilms are communities of microorganisms, and photoautotrophy is a mode of nutrition.
Focus on biofilms: Biofilms are structured communities of prokaryotic cells that adhere to surfaces and are embedded in a self-produced extracellular matrix. These communities often involve metabolic cooperation among the cells.
Conclude that biofilms (option c) involve metabolic cooperation, as the cells within a biofilm can share resources and metabolic products, enhancing their survival and efficiency.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metabolic Cooperation

Metabolic cooperation refers to the interaction between different cells or organisms to optimize metabolic processes. In prokaryotes, this often involves the sharing of resources or division of labor, where different cells perform different metabolic functions that benefit the community as a whole. This cooperation can enhance survival and efficiency in various environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:08
Metabolic Rate

Biofilms

Biofilms are structured communities of microorganisms that adhere to surfaces and are embedded in a self-produced extracellular matrix. This matrix facilitates metabolic cooperation among the cells, allowing them to share nutrients, protect against environmental stresses, and resist antimicrobial agents. Biofilms are common in natural, industrial, and clinical settings, illustrating a key example of metabolic cooperation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:31
Introduction to Biofilms

Prokaryotic Cell Interactions

Prokaryotic cell interactions involve various forms of communication and cooperation among bacterial cells. These interactions can include quorum sensing, where cells communicate through chemical signals to coordinate behavior, and syntrophy, where different species exchange metabolic products. Such interactions are crucial for forming complex communities like biofilms, where metabolic cooperation is essential for survival and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:52
Prokaryotic Cell Structures 3
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from

a. Transduction

b. Conjugation

c. Mutation

d. Meiosis

1812
views
Textbook Question

Photoautotrophs use

a. Light as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source

b. Light as an energy source and methane as a carbon source

c. N₂ as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source

d. CO₂ as both an energy source and a carbon source

2046
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is true?

a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids

b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan

c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity

d. No archaea are capable of using CO₂ to oxidize H₂, releasing methane

685
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease?

a. Commensalist

b. Decomposer

c. Gut mutualist

d. Symbiotic pathogen

532
views
Textbook Question

Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in

a. Cyanobacteria

b. Archaea

c. Gram-positive bacteria

d. Chemoautotrophic bacteria

1353
views