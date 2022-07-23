Textbook Question
Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from
a. Transduction
b. Conjugation
c. Mutation
d. Meiosis
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids
b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan
c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity
d. No archaea are capable of using CO₂ to oxidize H₂, releasing methane
Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells?
a. Binary fission
b. Endospore formation
c. Biofilms
d. Photoautotrophy
Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease?
a. Commensalist
b. Decomposer
c. Gut mutualist
d. Symbiotic pathogen