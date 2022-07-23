Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 27 - Bacteria and Archaea
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 27 - Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 3
Chapter 27, Problem 3

Which of the following statements is true?
a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids
b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan
c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity
d. No archaea are capable of using CO₂ to oxidize H₂, releasing methane

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the structure and composition of membrane lipids in archaea and bacteria. Archaea have unique membrane lipids composed of ether linkages, while bacteria have membrane lipids with ester linkages. This makes statement 'a' incorrect.
Step 2: Examine the composition of cell walls in archaea. Unlike bacteria, archaea lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls and instead have pseudopeptidoglycan or other polymers. This makes statement 'b' correct.
Step 3: Evaluate the genetic diversity of prokaryotes. Prokaryotes, including archaea and bacteria, exhibit high levels of genetic diversity due to mechanisms like horizontal gene transfer, mutations, and rapid reproduction. This makes statement 'c' incorrect.
Step 4: Investigate the metabolic capabilities of archaea. Some archaea, such as methanogens, are capable of using CO2 to oxidize H2, releasing methane as a byproduct. This makes statement 'd' incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is statement 'b', based on the analysis of cell wall composition in archaea.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differences between Archaea and Bacteria

Archaea and bacteria are both prokaryotic organisms, but they differ significantly in their cellular structures and biochemistry. For instance, the membrane lipids of archaea contain ether bonds, while bacteria have ester bonds. Additionally, the composition of their cell walls varies, with archaea lacking peptidoglycan, a key component found in bacterial cell walls.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Introduction to Archaea

Prokaryotic Cell Walls

Prokaryotic organisms, including bacteria and archaea, have distinct cell wall structures that provide shape and protection. While bacterial cell walls are primarily composed of peptidoglycan, archaeal cell walls can be made of various materials, such as pseudopeptidoglycan or proteins, and do not contain peptidoglycan at all. This difference is crucial for understanding the classification and characteristics of these organisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:44
Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls

Genetic Diversity in Prokaryotes

Prokaryotes, which include both bacteria and archaea, exhibit a high level of genetic diversity despite their simple structure. This diversity arises from mechanisms such as horizontal gene transfer, mutations, and rapid reproduction rates. Contrary to the statement in the question, prokaryotes are known for their adaptability and genetic variation, which can lead to significant evolutionary changes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:51
Prokaryote Lineages 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Genetic variation in bacterial populations cannot result from

a. Transduction

b. Conjugation

c. Mutation

d. Meiosis

1812
views
Textbook Question

Photoautotrophs use

a. Light as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source

b. Light as an energy source and methane as a carbon source

c. N₂ as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source

d. CO₂ as both an energy source and a carbon source

2046
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells?

a. Binary fission

b. Endospore formation

c. Biofilms

d. Photoautotrophy

1159
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following describes a bacterium that lives in the human intestine and causes disease?

a. Commensalist

b. Decomposer

c. Gut mutualist

d. Symbiotic pathogen

532
views
Textbook Question

Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in

a. Cyanobacteria

b. Archaea

c. Gram-positive bacteria

d. Chemoautotrophic bacteria

1353
views