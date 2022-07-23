Photoautotrophs use
a. Light as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source
b. Light as an energy source and methane as a carbon source
c. N₂ as an energy source and CO₂ as a carbon source
d. CO₂ as both an energy source and a carbon source
Which of the following statements is true?
a. Archaea and bacteria have identical membrane lipids
b. The cell walls of archaea lack peptidoglycan
c. Prokaryotes have low levels of genetic diversity
d. No archaea are capable of using CO₂ to oxidize H₂, releasing methane
Which of the following involves metabolic cooperation among prokaryotic cells?
a. Binary fission
b. Endospore formation
c. Biofilms
d. Photoautotrophy
Plantlike photosynthesis that releases O2 occurs in
a. Cyanobacteria
b. Archaea
c. Gram-positive bacteria
d. Chemoautotrophic bacteria