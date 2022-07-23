Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of LifeProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

Which of the molecules shown in question 5 has an asymmetric carbon? Which carbon is asymmetric?
Two molecular structures: left with no asymmetric carbon, right with an asymmetric carbon at the second carbon atom.

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand what an asymmetric carbon is. An asymmetric carbon, also known as a chiral center, is a carbon atom that is attached to four different atoms or groups. This configuration allows for the existence of enantiomers, which are molecules that are mirror images of each other.
Next, examine each molecule presented in question 5. Look at the carbon atoms in each molecule and identify the groups or atoms attached to them.
For each carbon atom, check if it is bonded to four different groups. This can include atoms like hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, or different hydrocarbon chains.
Once you identify a carbon atom that is bonded to four distinct groups, you have found an asymmetric carbon. Note the position of this carbon within the molecule.
Finally, confirm that no other carbon in the molecule has four different groups attached. This ensures that you have correctly identified the asymmetric carbon.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Asymmetric Carbon

An asymmetric carbon, also known as a chiral center, is a carbon atom that is attached to four different atoms or groups. This configuration allows for the existence of enantiomers, which are molecules that are mirror images of each other but cannot be superimposed. Identifying asymmetric carbons is crucial for understanding molecular chirality and stereochemistry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Carbon

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule having a non-superimposable mirror image, much like left and right hands. Molecules with chiral centers can exist in two forms, known as enantiomers, which have identical physical properties but can behave differently in biological systems. Recognizing chirality is essential for understanding how molecules interact in biological processes.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its impact on their chemical behavior. It involves understanding how different configurations, such as those around asymmetric carbons, affect the properties and reactions of molecules. Stereochemistry is vital for predicting the behavior of molecules in chemical reactions and biological interactions.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:

a. Structural isomers

b. Cis-trans isomers

c. Enantiomers

d. Isotopes

1334
views
Textbook Question

Identify the asymmetric carbon in this molecule:

2109
views
Textbook Question

Which action could produce a carbonyl group?

a. The replacement of the —OH of a carboxyl group with hydrogen

b. The addition of a thiol to a hydroxyl

c. The addition of a hydroxyl to a phosphate

d. The replacement of the nitrogen of an amine with oxygen

1819
views
Textbook Question

Draw Lewis dot structures for each hypothetical molecule shown below, using the correct number of valence electrons for each atom. Determine which molecule makes sense because each atom has a complete valence shell, and each bond has the correct number of electrons. Explain what makes the other molecule nonsensical, considering the number of bonds each type of atom can make.

1999
views