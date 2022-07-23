Visualize the structural formula of each of the following hydrocarbons. Which hydrocarbon has a double bond in its carbon skeleton?
a. C3H8
b. C₂H₆
c. C₂H₄
d. C₂H₂
Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:
a. Structural isomers
b. Cis-trans isomers
c. Enantiomers
d. Isotopes
Identify the asymmetric carbon in this molecule:
Which of the molecules shown in question 5 has an asymmetric carbon? Which carbon is asymmetric?
Draw Lewis dot structures for each hypothetical molecule shown below, using the correct number of valence electrons for each atom. Determine which molecule makes sense because each atom has a complete valence shell, and each bond has the correct number of electrons. Explain what makes the other molecule nonsensical, considering the number of bonds each type of atom can make.