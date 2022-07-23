Which functional group is present in this molecule?
A.sulfhydryl
B.carboxyl
C.methyl
D.phosphate
Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?
a. Hydroxyl
b. Carbonyl
c. Amino
d. Phosphate
Visualize the structural formula of each of the following hydrocarbons. Which hydrocarbon has a double bond in its carbon skeleton?
a. C3H8
b. C₂H₆
c. C₂H₄
d. C₂H₂
Identify the asymmetric carbon in this molecule:
Which action could produce a carbonyl group?
a. The replacement of the —OH of a carboxyl group with hydrogen
b. The addition of a thiol to a hydroxyl
c. The addition of a hydroxyl to a phosphate
d. The replacement of the nitrogen of an amine with oxygen
Which of the molecules shown in question 5 has an asymmetric carbon? Which carbon is asymmetric?