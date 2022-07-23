Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Chapter 4, Problem 5

Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:

a. Structural isomers
b. Cis-trans isomers
c. Enantiomers
d. Isotopes

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the definitions of each term provided in the options. Structural isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. Cis-trans isomers are a type of stereoisomerism where the same atoms are connected differently in space due to the presence of double bonds. Enantiomers are molecules that are mirror images of each other and cannot be superimposed. Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that differ in neutron number.
Step 2: Examine the sugar molecules in question. Look for differences in their structural arrangement, spatial orientation, or atomic composition. This will help you determine which type of isomerism or relationship they exhibit.
Step 3: Compare the molecular formulas of the two sugar molecules. If they have the same molecular formula but differ in structure, they might be structural isomers.
Step 4: Check for any double bonds in the sugar molecules. If present, analyze the spatial arrangement around these bonds to determine if they are cis-trans isomers.
Step 5: Consider the possibility of enantiomers by checking if the molecules are non-superimposable mirror images of each other. If the molecules differ in neutron number, they might be isotopes, but this is less likely for sugar molecules.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Isomers

Structural isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This means they have different physical and chemical properties despite having the same number of each type of atom. Understanding structural isomers is crucial for identifying differences in molecular structure that affect function.
Cis-Trans Isomers

Cis-trans isomers, also known as geometric isomers, occur due to the restricted rotation around a double bond or a ring structure. In these isomers, the same atoms or groups are positioned differently in space, either on the same side (cis) or opposite sides (trans) of the bond or ring, affecting the molecule's properties and reactivity.
Enantiomers

Enantiomers are a type of stereoisomer where molecules are mirror images of each other but cannot be superimposed. They have identical physical properties except for their interaction with polarized light and reactions in chiral environments. Enantiomers are important in biology because they can have drastically different effects in biological systems.
