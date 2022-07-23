Step 1: Begin by understanding the definitions of each term provided in the options. Structural isomers are molecules with the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements. Cis-trans isomers are a type of stereoisomerism where the same atoms are connected differently in space due to the presence of double bonds. Enantiomers are molecules that are mirror images of each other and cannot be superimposed. Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that differ in neutron number.