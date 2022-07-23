Skip to main content
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of LifeProblem 2
Chapter 4, Problem 2

Which functional group is present in this molecule?





A.sulfhydryl
B.carboxyl
C.methyl
D.phosphate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the molecule by examining the structure.
Look for common functional groups such as hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), amino (-NH2), sulfhydryl (-SH), methyl (-CH3), and phosphate (-PO4).
Notice the presence of a carbon double-bonded to an oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group (-COOH), which is characteristic of a carboxyl group.
Confirm that the molecule contains a carboxyl group by comparing it to the structural formula of a carboxyl group.
Conclude that the functional group present in the molecule is the carboxyl group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Common functional groups include hydroxyl, carboxyl, amino, and phosphate groups, each imparting unique properties to the molecules they are part of.
Carboxyl Group

The carboxyl group (-COOH) is a functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom and also bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH). It is polar and can donate a proton (H+), making it acidic. Carboxyl groups are found in amino acids and fatty acids, playing a crucial role in biological processes.
Amino Group

The amino group (-NH2) is a functional group that consists of a nitrogen atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms. It is basic and can accept a proton, which makes it important in the formation of amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. The presence of an amino group in a molecule often indicates its role in biological systems, particularly in protein synthesis.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Organic chemistry is currently defined as

a. The study of compounds made only by living cells.

b. The study of carbon compounds.

c. The study of natural (as opposed to synthetic) compounds.

d. The study of hydrocarbons.

2281
views
Textbook Question

Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?

a. Hydroxyl

b. Carbonyl

c. Amino

d. Phosphate

1392
views
Textbook Question

Visualize the structural formula of each of the following hydrocarbons. Which hydrocarbon has a double bond in its carbon skeleton?

a. C3H8

b. C₂H₆

c. C₂H₄

d. C₂H₂

2194
views
Textbook Question

Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:

a. Structural isomers

b. Cis-trans isomers

c. Enantiomers

d. Isotopes

1334
views