Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of LifeProblem 1
Chapter 4, Problem 1

Organic chemistry is currently defined as
a. The study of compounds made only by living cells.
b. The study of carbon compounds.
c. The study of natural (as opposed to synthetic) compounds.
d. The study of hydrocarbons.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of organic chemistry: Organic chemistry is a branch of chemistry that focuses on the study of carbon-containing compounds.
Recognize that carbon compounds are central to organic chemistry: Carbon's ability to form stable bonds with many elements, including itself, makes it unique and central to organic chemistry.
Differentiate between natural and synthetic compounds: Organic chemistry includes both naturally occurring compounds and those synthesized in laboratories.
Identify hydrocarbons as a subset of organic compounds: Hydrocarbons, which consist solely of carbon and hydrogen, are a fundamental category within organic chemistry.
Consider the historical context: Historically, organic chemistry was thought to involve compounds produced by living organisms, but this definition has evolved to encompass all carbon-based compounds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carbon Compounds

Organic chemistry primarily focuses on carbon compounds, which are molecules containing carbon atoms bonded to other elements like hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen. Carbon's ability to form stable covalent bonds with various elements makes it central to organic chemistry, allowing for a vast diversity of structures and functions in organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Carbon

Hydrocarbons

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon. They form the simplest class of organic molecules and serve as the foundation for more complex structures. Understanding hydrocarbons is essential in organic chemistry as they are involved in energy production and serve as precursors for various chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Carbon

Natural vs. Synthetic Compounds

Organic chemistry encompasses both natural and synthetic compounds. Natural compounds are those found in nature, produced by living organisms, while synthetic compounds are artificially created in laboratories. The study of both types is crucial for applications ranging from pharmaceuticals to materials science, highlighting the versatility and importance of organic chemistry.
Recommended video:
04:43
Natural Selection
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which functional group is present in this molecule?



A.sulfhydryl

B.carboxyl

C.methyl

D.phosphate


482
views
Textbook Question

Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?

a. Hydroxyl

b. Carbonyl

c. Amino

d. Phosphate

1392
views
Textbook Question

Visualize the structural formula of each of the following hydrocarbons. Which hydrocarbon has a double bond in its carbon skeleton?

a. C3H8

b. C₂H₆

c. C₂H₄

d. C₂H₂

2193
views