Which functional group is present in this molecule?
A.sulfhydryl
B.carboxyl
C.methyl
D.phosphate
Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?
a. Hydroxyl
b. Carbonyl
c. Amino
d. Phosphate
Visualize the structural formula of each of the following hydrocarbons. Which hydrocarbon has a double bond in its carbon skeleton?
a. C3H8
b. C₂H₆
c. C₂H₄
d. C₂H₂