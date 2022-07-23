Organic chemistry is currently defined as
a. The study of compounds made only by living cells.
b. The study of carbon compounds.
c. The study of natural (as opposed to synthetic) compounds.
d. The study of hydrocarbons.
Organic chemistry is currently defined as
a. The study of compounds made only by living cells.
b. The study of carbon compounds.
c. The study of natural (as opposed to synthetic) compounds.
d. The study of hydrocarbons.
Which functional group is present in this molecule?
A.sulfhydryl
B.carboxyl
C.methyl
D.phosphate
Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?
a. Hydroxyl
b. Carbonyl
c. Amino
d. Phosphate
Choose the term that correctly describes the relationship between these two sugar molecules:
a. Structural isomers
b. Cis-trans isomers
c. Enantiomers
d. Isotopes
Identify the asymmetric carbon in this molecule:
Which action could produce a carbonyl group?
a. The replacement of the —OH of a carboxyl group with hydrogen
b. The addition of a thiol to a hydroxyl
c. The addition of a hydroxyl to a phosphate
d. The replacement of the nitrogen of an amine with oxygen