Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 4 - Carbon and the Molecular Diversity of Life
Problem 4
Chapter 4, Problem 4

Visualize the structural formula of each of the following hydrocarbons. Which hydrocarbon has a double bond in its carbon skeleton?
a. C3H8
b. C₂H₆
c. C₂H₄
d. C₂H₂

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of hydrocarbons, which are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon. The simplest hydrocarbons are alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes.
Step 2: Recall that alkanes have single bonds between carbon atoms, alkenes have at least one double bond, and alkynes have at least one triple bond. This will help in identifying the type of bond present in each hydrocarbon.
Step 3: Visualize the structural formula for each hydrocarbon: - For C3H8 (propane), the structure is CH3-CH2-CH3, with all single bonds. - For C2H6 (ethane), the structure is CH3-CH3, with all single bonds. - For C2H4 (ethylene), the structure is CH2=CH2, with a double bond between the carbon atoms. - For C2H2 (acetylene), the structure is HC≡CH, with a triple bond between the carbon atoms.
Step 4: Identify the hydrocarbon with a double bond. From the visualized structures, C2H4 (ethylene) has a double bond between its carbon atoms.
Step 5: Conclude that C2H4 is the hydrocarbon with a double bond in its carbon skeleton, distinguishing it from the others which have single or triple bonds.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
8m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrocarbon Structure

Hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon. Their structure can be linear, branched, or cyclic, and they are categorized based on the types of bonds between carbon atoms: single, double, or triple. Understanding the structural formula helps in identifying the presence of these bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:25
Community Structure

Types of Carbon Bonds

Carbon atoms can form single, double, or triple bonds with other carbon atoms. Single bonds (alkanes) are saturated, while double (alkenes) and triple bonds (alkynes) are unsaturated. Double bonds are characterized by the sharing of two pairs of electrons, affecting the molecule's reactivity and geometry.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Carbon

Identifying Double Bonds

To identify a double bond in a hydrocarbon, examine the molecular formula and structural representation. A double bond reduces the number of hydrogen atoms compared to a saturated hydrocarbon with the same number of carbon atoms. For example, C2H4 (ethylene) has a double bond, unlike C2H6 (ethane), which has only single bonds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:03
Hydrogen Bonding
