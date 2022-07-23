Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 49 - Nervous Systems
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 49 - Nervous SystemsProblem 5
Chapter 49, Problem 5

After suffering a stroke, a patient can see objects anywhere in front of him but pays attention only to objects in his right field of vision. When asked to describe these objects, he has difficulty judging their size and distance. What part of the brain was likely damaged by the stroke?
a. The left frontal lobe
b. The right frontal lobe
c. The right parietal lobe
d. The corpus callosum

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the symptoms: The patient can see objects but only pays attention to those in the right field of vision, and has difficulty judging size and distance.
Recognize that attention and spatial awareness are typically associated with the parietal lobe, which is responsible for integrating sensory information and spatial navigation.
Consider the lateralization of brain functions: The right parietal lobe is often involved in attention and spatial awareness for the left field of vision.
Analyze the symptoms in relation to brain function: Since the patient neglects the left field of vision and has spatial judgment issues, this suggests damage to the right parietal lobe.
Conclude that the most likely damaged area is the right parietal lobe, as it aligns with the symptoms of neglecting the left field of vision and difficulty with spatial judgment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parietal Lobe Function

The parietal lobe is crucial for processing sensory information and spatial awareness. It helps integrate visual input with spatial perception, allowing individuals to judge size, distance, and the position of objects. Damage to the parietal lobe can lead to difficulties in spatial attention and perception, which aligns with the symptoms described in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:04
Functional Groups

Hemispatial Neglect

Hemispatial neglect is a condition often resulting from damage to the right parietal lobe, where a person fails to attend to one side of their visual field, typically the left. This condition explains why the patient only pays attention to objects in the right field of vision, as the right parietal lobe is responsible for processing the left visual field.

Stroke and Brain Damage

A stroke occurs when blood flow to a part of the brain is interrupted, leading to cell death and potential loss of function in the affected area. Depending on the location of the stroke, different cognitive and sensory functions can be impaired. In this case, the symptoms suggest damage to the right parietal lobe, affecting spatial awareness and attention.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:53
Cardiovascular Disease
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following structures or regions is correctly paired with its function?


a. limbic system—motor control of speech

b. medulla oblongata—homeostatic control

c. cerebrum—coordination of movement and balance

d. amygdala—short-term memory

357
views
Textbook Question

Patients with damage to Wernicke's area have difficulty

a. Coordinating limb movement

b. Generating speech

c. Recognizing faces

d. Understanding language

1134
views
Textbook Question

The cerebral cortex plays a major role in

a. Emotional memory.

b. Hand-eye coordination.

c. Circadian rhythm.

d. Breath holding.

2375
views
Textbook Question

Injury localized to the hypothalamus would most likely disrupt

a. Regulation of body temperature

b. Short-term memory

c. Executive functions, such as decision making

d. Sorting of sensory information

1315
views
Textbook Question

The reflex that pulls your hand away when you prick your finger on a sharp object relies on a neuronal circuit with two synapses in the spinal cord. Using a circle to represent a cross-section of the spinal cord, draw the circuit. Label the types of neurons, the direction of information flow in each, and the locations of synapses.

1424
views
Textbook Question

The reflex that pulls your hand away when you prick your finger on a sharp object relies on a neuronal circuit with two synapses in the spinal cord. Draw a simple diagram of the brain indicating where pain would eventually be perceived.

702
views