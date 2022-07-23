Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - Nervous Systems
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 49, Problem 3

Patients with damage to Wernicke's area have difficulty
a. Coordinating limb movement
b. Generating speech
c. Recognizing faces
d. Understanding language

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function of Wernicke's area in the brain. Wernicke's area is primarily involved in language comprehension.
Consider the options provided in the problem: a. coordinating limb movement, b. generating speech, c. recognizing faces, d. understanding language.
Analyze each option: Coordinating limb movement is related to the motor cortex, generating speech is associated with Broca's area, recognizing faces is linked to the fusiform gyrus, and understanding language is related to Wernicke's area.
Determine which option aligns with the function of Wernicke's area. Since Wernicke's area is responsible for language comprehension, the correct option should relate to difficulties in understanding language.
Conclude that patients with damage to Wernicke's area have difficulty with understanding language, as this is the primary function of this brain region.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wernicke's Area

Wernicke's area is a region in the brain located in the posterior part of the left temporal lobe. It is primarily responsible for language comprehension. Damage to this area can lead to Wernicke's aphasia, characterized by difficulties in understanding spoken and written language, while speech production remains fluent but nonsensical.
Language Comprehension

Language comprehension involves the ability to understand spoken, written, and signed language. It requires the integration of auditory and visual information and the processing of linguistic structures. Wernicke's area plays a crucial role in this process, and its impairment can lead to significant challenges in understanding language.
Aphasia

Aphasia is a condition resulting from damage to specific areas of the brain that are involved in language processing. It affects the ability to communicate effectively, impacting speech, writing, and comprehension. Wernicke's aphasia, specifically, results from damage to Wernicke's area, leading to fluent but meaningless speech and poor language comprehension.
