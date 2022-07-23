Skip to main content
Ch. 49 - Nervous Systems
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 49, Problem 2

Which of the following structures or regions is correctly paired with its function?


a. limbic system—motor control of speech
b. medulla oblongata—homeostatic control
c. cerebrum—coordination of movement and balance
d. amygdala—short-term memory

Identify the primary functions of each structure or region mentioned in the options.
The limbic system is primarily involved in emotions, memory, and arousal, not specifically in motor control of speech.
The medulla oblongata is part of the brainstem that controls autonomic functions such as breathing, heart rate, and digestion, which are crucial for maintaining homeostasis.
The cerebrum is responsible for higher brain functions, including thought, action, and sensory processing, but coordination of movement and balance is mainly managed by the cerebellum.
The amygdala is involved in emotion processing and forming emotional memories, not specifically in managing short-term memory.

Limbic System

The limbic system is a complex set of structures in the brain that plays a crucial role in emotion, behavior, motivation, long-term memory, and olfaction. It includes key components such as the hippocampus and amygdala, which are involved in memory formation and emotional responses, rather than motor control of speech.
Medulla Oblongata

The medulla oblongata is a vital part of the brainstem that regulates essential autonomic functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, and respiratory rate. It is integral to homeostatic control, ensuring the body maintains a stable internal environment, making option b correct.
Cerebrum

The cerebrum is the largest part of the brain, responsible for higher brain functions, including thought, action, and sensory processing. While it does play a role in movement, the coordination of movement and balance is primarily managed by the cerebellum, not the cerebrum, highlighting the importance of understanding brain structure-function relationships.
