Ch. 49 - Nervous Systems
Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Campbell Biology
Ch. 49 - Nervous Systems Problem 4
Chapter 49, Problem 4

The cerebral cortex plays a major role in
a. Emotional memory.
b. Hand-eye coordination.
c. Circadian rhythm.
d. Breath holding.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the function of the cerebral cortex: The cerebral cortex is the outer layer of the brain, involved in higher brain functions such as thought, voluntary movement, language, reasoning, and perception.
Identify the options given in the problem: (A) emotional memory, (B) hand-eye coordination, (C) circadian rhythm, (D) breath holding.
Evaluate each option based on the known functions of the cerebral cortex: Emotional memory is associated with the cerebral cortex as it involves complex processing and storage of emotional experiences.
Consider the role of the cerebral cortex in hand-eye coordination: This involves the integration of sensory information and motor control, which are functions of the cerebral cortex.
Review the functions related to circadian rhythm and breath holding: These are primarily controlled by other parts of the brain, such as the hypothalamus for circadian rhythm and the brainstem for breath holding.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cerebral Cortex

The cerebral cortex is the outermost layer of the brain, responsible for complex functions such as perception, thought, and decision-making. It is involved in processing sensory information and executing voluntary motor functions. Its role in emotional memory is significant, as it helps in storing and recalling emotional experiences.
Emotional Memory

Emotional memory refers to the ability to remember experiences that have an emotional component. The cerebral cortex, particularly the prefrontal cortex, works with the amygdala to encode and retrieve these memories. This process is crucial for learning from past experiences and making future decisions based on emotional context.
Circadian Rhythm

Circadian rhythm is the natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and repeats roughly every 24 hours. It is influenced by external cues like light and temperature. While the cerebral cortex is not directly responsible for circadian rhythms, it processes information related to these cycles, which are primarily regulated by the hypothalamus.
