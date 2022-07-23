Textbook Question
Which lake zone would be absent in a very shallow lake?
a. Benthic zone
b. Aphotic zone
c. Pelagic zone
d. Littoral zone
Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes?
a. A distribution predicted almost entirely by rock and soil patterns
b. Clear boundaries between adjacent biomes
c. Vegetation demonstrating vertical layering
d. Cold winter months
The oceans affect the biosphere by
a. Absorbing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen
b. Regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater
c. Decreasing winter temperatures of coastal terrestrial biomes
d. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere