Which of the following areas of study focuses on the exchange of energy, organisms, and materials between ecosystems?
a. Organismal ecology
b. Landscape ecology
c. Ecosystem ecology
d. Community ecology
Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes?
a. A distribution predicted almost entirely by rock and soil patterns
b. Clear boundaries between adjacent biomes
c. Vegetation demonstrating vertical layering
d. Cold winter months
The oceans affect the biosphere by
a. Absorbing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen
b. Regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater
c. Decreasing winter temperatures of coastal terrestrial biomes
d. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere
Which statement about dispersal is true?
a. Dispersal is not a component of the life cycles of most plants and animals.
b. Dispersal occurs only on an evolutionary time scale.
c. Colonization of devastated areas after floods or volcanic eruptions depends on dispersal.
d. The ability to disperse does not affect the geographic distribution of a species.