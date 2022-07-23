Skip to main content
Ch. 52 - An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Chapter 52, Problem 2

Which lake zone would be absent in a very shallow lake?
a. Benthic zone
b. Aphotic zone
c. Pelagic zone
d. Littoral zone

1
Understand the characteristics of each lake zone: The benthic zone is the bottom of the lake, the aphotic zone is the part of the lake where sunlight does not penetrate, the pelagic zone is the open water area, and the littoral zone is the nearshore area where sunlight reaches the bottom.
Consider the depth of the lake: A very shallow lake will have limited vertical stratification, meaning that some zones may not be present due to the lack of depth.
Identify the zone that requires depth: The aphotic zone is defined by the absence of sunlight, which typically occurs at greater depths.
Evaluate the presence of sunlight: In a shallow lake, sunlight can penetrate throughout the entire water column, eliminating the possibility of an aphotic zone.
Conclude which zone is absent: Based on the understanding that a shallow lake allows sunlight to reach all areas, the aphotic zone would be absent.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lake Zones

Lake zones are distinct areas within a lake characterized by specific physical and biological conditions. These zones include the littoral zone (near the shore), pelagic zone (open water), benthic zone (lake bottom), and aphotic zone (deep water without light). Understanding these zones helps in identifying the ecological dynamics and species distribution within a lake.
Aphotic Zone

The aphotic zone is the part of a lake where sunlight does not penetrate, making it devoid of photosynthetic activity. It typically exists in deeper lakes where light cannot reach the bottom. In very shallow lakes, this zone is absent because the entire lake is illuminated by sunlight, allowing photosynthesis throughout.
Shallow Lake Characteristics

Shallow lakes are characterized by their limited depth, which affects the distribution of light and temperature throughout the water body. These lakes often lack an aphotic zone due to their depth, allowing light to reach the bottom and supporting a diverse range of aquatic plants and organisms. This influences the ecological balance and nutrient cycling within the lake.
