Ch. 52 - An Introduction to Ecology and the Biosphere
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell Biology
Ch. 52 - An Introduction to Ecology and the BiosphereProblem 4
Chapter 52, Problem 4

The oceans affect the biosphere by
a. Absorbing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen
b. Regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater
c. Decreasing winter temperatures of coastal terrestrial biomes
d. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of oceans in the global carbon cycle. Oceans act as a major carbon sink, meaning they absorb carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, which helps regulate atmospheric CO2 levels.
Consider the process of photosynthesis in marine environments. Phytoplankton, which are microscopic marine plants, use sunlight to convert CO2 and water into oxygen and glucose, thus contributing to oxygen production rather than absorption.
Evaluate the impact of oceans on climate regulation. Oceans have a high heat capacity, which allows them to store and distribute heat, influencing climate and weather patterns, including moderating temperatures in coastal regions.
Examine the role of oceans in regulating pH levels. While oceans do not directly regulate the pH of freshwater biomes or terrestrial groundwater, they do play a role in the global carbon cycle, which can indirectly affect pH levels through the carbonic acid equilibrium.
Identify the correct statement based on the above analysis. The oceans primarily affect the biosphere by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which aligns with option (D).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ocean's Role in Carbon Dioxide Removal

Oceans play a crucial role in the global carbon cycle by absorbing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This process helps mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas levels. Marine organisms, such as phytoplankton, use CO2 for photosynthesis, and some carbon is stored in ocean sediments, contributing to long-term carbon sequestration.
Ocean's Influence on Coastal Climate

Oceans have a significant impact on coastal climates, particularly in moderating temperatures. Water has a high heat capacity, meaning it can absorb and store large amounts of heat. This property allows oceans to buffer temperature extremes, leading to milder winters and cooler summers in coastal regions compared to inland areas.
Ocean's Effect on Global Oxygen Levels

While oceans do not absorb a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen, they are vital in oxygen production. Phytoplankton, microscopic marine plants, contribute significantly to global oxygen levels through photosynthesis. This process not only supports marine life but also impacts atmospheric oxygen, highlighting the ocean's role in sustaining life on Earth.
