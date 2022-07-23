Which lake zone would be absent in a very shallow lake?
a. Benthic zone
b. Aphotic zone
c. Pelagic zone
d. Littoral zone
Which of the following is characteristic of most terrestrial biomes?
a. A distribution predicted almost entirely by rock and soil patterns
b. Clear boundaries between adjacent biomes
c. Vegetation demonstrating vertical layering
d. Cold winter months
The oceans affect the biosphere by
a. Absorbing a substantial amount of the biosphere's oxygen
b. Regulating the pH of freshwater biomes and terrestrial groundwater
c. Decreasing winter temperatures of coastal terrestrial biomes
d. Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere
When climbing a mountain, we can observe transitions in biological communities that are analogous to the changes
a. In biomes at different latitudes
b. In different depths in the ocean
c. In a community through different seasons
d. In an ecosystem as it evolves over time
Suppose that the number of bird species is determined mainly by the number of vertical strata found in the environment. If so, in which of the following biomes would you find the greatest number of bird species?
a. Tropical rain forest
b. Savanna
c. Desert
d. Temperate broadleaf forest