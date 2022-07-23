Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 55 - Ecosystems and Restoration Ecology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell BiologyISBN: 9785794169850Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksUrry 12th EditionCh. 55 - Ecosystems and Restoration EcologyProblem 6
Chapter 55, Problem 6

Which of the following was a result of the Hubbard Brook watershed deforestation experiment?
a. Most minerals were not recycled within the intact forest ecosystem
b. Calcium levels remained high in the soil of deforested areas
c. Deforestation decreased water runoff
d. The nitrate concentration in waters draining the deforested area became dangerously high

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the Hubbard Brook watershed deforestation experiment, which was designed to study the effects of deforestation on ecosystem nutrient cycles and water runoff.
Recall that deforestation can lead to increased water runoff because trees and vegetation that normally absorb water are removed, leading to more water flowing into streams and rivers.
Consider the role of trees and vegetation in nutrient cycling. In an intact forest, trees absorb nutrients from the soil, and these nutrients are recycled back into the ecosystem through processes like leaf litter decomposition.
Recognize that without trees, nutrients such as nitrates are not absorbed and recycled effectively, leading to higher concentrations of these nutrients in water draining from the deforested area.
Conclude that the correct result of the Hubbard Brook experiment is that the nitrate concentration in waters draining the deforested area became dangerously high, which corresponds to option (D).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nutrient Cycling in Ecosystems

Nutrient cycling refers to the movement and exchange of organic and inorganic matter back into the production of living matter. In intact forest ecosystems, nutrients like nitrogen and calcium are recycled efficiently, maintaining soil fertility and ecosystem stability. Disruption, such as deforestation, can interrupt these cycles, leading to nutrient loss and environmental imbalance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
Soil Nutrients

Impact of Deforestation on Soil and Water

Deforestation significantly affects soil and water dynamics by removing vegetation that stabilizes soil and regulates water flow. Without trees, soil erosion increases, and water runoff can carry away essential nutrients, leading to elevated concentrations of substances like nitrates in nearby water bodies, which can be harmful to aquatic life and water quality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:29
Water Potential in Soil and Air

Nitrate Pollution

Nitrate pollution occurs when excess nitrates, often from agricultural runoff or deforestation, enter water systems, leading to eutrophication. This process can cause algal blooms, deplete oxygen levels, and harm aquatic ecosystems. In the Hubbard Brook experiment, deforestation led to increased nitrate levels in water, highlighting the importance of vegetation in nutrient retention.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:36
Pollution and Climate Change
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The discipline that applies ecological principles to returning degraded ecosystems to a more natural state is known as

a. Restoration ecology

b. Thermodynamics

c. Eutrophication

d. Biogeochemistry

1176
views
Textbook Question

Nitrifying bacteria participate in the nitrogen cycle mainly by

a. Converting nitrogen gas to ammonia

b. Releasing ammonium from organic compounds, thus returning it to the soil

c. Converting ammonium to nitrate, which plants absorb

d. Incorporating nitrogen into amino acids and organic compounds

1864
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following has the greatest effect on the rate of chemical cycling in an ecosystem?

a. The rate of decomposition in the ecosystem

b. The production efficiency of the ecosystem's consumers

c. The trophic efficiency of the ecosystem

d. The location of the nutrient reservoirs in the ecosystem

1223
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be considered an example of bioremediation?

a. Adding nitrogen-fixing microorganisms to a degraded ecosystem to increase nitrogen availability

b. Using a bulldozer to regrade a strip mine

c. Reconfiguring the channel of a river

d. Adding seeds of a chromium-accumulating plant to soil contaminated by chromium

1446
views
Textbook Question

If you applied a fungicide to a cornfield, what would you expect to happen to the rate of decomposition and net ecosystem production (NEP)?

a. Both decomposition rate and NEP would decrease.

b. Neither would change.

c. Decomposition rate would increase and NEP would decrease.

d. Decomposition rate would decrease and NEP would increase.

1632
views
1
rank