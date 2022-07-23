Skip to main content
Ch. 55 - Ecosystems and Restoration Ecology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Urry12th EditionCampbell Biology
Ch. 55 - Ecosystems and Restoration EcologyProblem 5
Chapter 55, Problem 5

Which of the following has the greatest effect on the rate of chemical cycling in an ecosystem?
a. The rate of decomposition in the ecosystem
b. The production efficiency of the ecosystem's consumers
c. The trophic efficiency of the ecosystem
d. The location of the nutrient reservoirs in the ecosystem

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical cycling in an ecosystem refers to the movement and exchange of organic and inorganic matter back into the production of living matter.
Recognize that decomposition is a critical process in chemical cycling, as it breaks down dead organic material, returning nutrients to the soil and making them available for producers.
Consider the role of decomposers, such as bacteria and fungi, which are responsible for breaking down complex organic materials into simpler substances.
Evaluate how the rate of decomposition directly affects the speed at which nutrients are recycled and made available to primary producers, thus influencing the overall rate of chemical cycling.
Conclude that among the given options, the rate of decomposition in the ecosystem (option a) has the greatest effect on the rate of chemical cycling, as it directly impacts the availability of nutrients for other organisms.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rate of Decomposition

The rate of decomposition refers to how quickly organic matter is broken down into simpler substances by decomposers like bacteria and fungi. This process is crucial for recycling nutrients back into the ecosystem, influencing the availability of essential elements for plant growth and overall ecosystem productivity.
Metabolic Rate

Production Efficiency

Production efficiency is the measure of how effectively consumers in an ecosystem convert the energy they ingest into biomass. It affects the energy flow and nutrient cycling within the ecosystem, as higher efficiency means more energy is retained within the consumer level, potentially impacting the rate of chemical cycling.
Making Sense of Ecosystem Production & Efficiency

Trophic Efficiency

Trophic efficiency describes the percentage of energy transferred from one trophic level to the next in an ecosystem. It is a key factor in determining the energy flow and nutrient cycling, as lower efficiency results in less energy being passed up the food chain, affecting the overall dynamics and chemical cycling rates.
Secondary Production and Trophic Efficiency
