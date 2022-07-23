Skip to main content
Ch. 55 - Ecosystems and Restoration Ecology
Campbell - Campbell Biology 12th Edition
Chapter 55, Problem 3

The discipline that applies ecological principles to returning degraded ecosystems to a more natural state is known as
a. Restoration ecology
b. Thermodynamics
c. Eutrophication
d. Biogeochemistry

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the key terms in the question: 'ecological principles', 'degraded ecosystems', and 'natural state'. These terms are crucial to identifying the correct discipline.
Consider the definition of 'restoration ecology'. It is the scientific study focused on restoring ecosystems that have been degraded, damaged, or destroyed, aiming to return them to their natural state.
Evaluate the other options: 'thermodynamics' is the study of energy and heat transfer, 'eutrophication' refers to nutrient enrichment in water bodies leading to excessive plant growth, and 'biogeochemistry' involves the chemical, physical, geological, and biological processes and reactions that govern the composition of the natural environment.
Compare the definitions: Restoration ecology directly addresses the application of ecological principles to restore ecosystems, while the other options do not specifically focus on this aspect.
Conclude that the discipline described in the problem is 'restoration ecology', as it aligns with the goal of returning degraded ecosystems to a more natural state.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Restoration Ecology

Restoration ecology is the scientific study focused on restoring and managing ecosystems that have been degraded, damaged, or destroyed. It involves applying ecological principles to return these ecosystems to a more natural or functional state, often by reintroducing native species and removing invasive ones, and addressing factors like soil health and water quality.
Ecological Principles

Ecological principles are fundamental concepts that guide the understanding of ecosystems and their interactions. These include ideas such as energy flow, nutrient cycling, population dynamics, and ecosystem resilience. Restoration ecology uses these principles to inform strategies for ecosystem recovery, ensuring that interventions align with natural processes and promote sustainable outcomes.
Degraded Ecosystems

Degraded ecosystems are environments that have lost their natural structure, function, or biodiversity due to human activities or natural disturbances. This degradation can result from pollution, deforestation, overfishing, or climate change. Restoration ecology aims to rehabilitate these ecosystems by addressing the root causes of degradation and implementing measures to restore ecological balance and health.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following organisms is correctly paired with a trophic level?


a. cyanobacterium—secondary consumer

b. grasshopper—primary consumer

c. zooplankton—primary producer

d. grass—decomposer

Textbook Question

Which of these ecosystems has the lowest net primary production per square meter?

a. A salt marsh

b. An open ocean

c. A coral reef

d. A tropical rain forest

Textbook Question

Nitrifying bacteria participate in the nitrogen cycle mainly by

a. Converting nitrogen gas to ammonia

b. Releasing ammonium from organic compounds, thus returning it to the soil

c. Converting ammonium to nitrate, which plants absorb

d. Incorporating nitrogen into amino acids and organic compounds

Textbook Question

Which of the following has the greatest effect on the rate of chemical cycling in an ecosystem?

a. The rate of decomposition in the ecosystem

b. The production efficiency of the ecosystem's consumers

c. The trophic efficiency of the ecosystem

d. The location of the nutrient reservoirs in the ecosystem

Textbook Question

Which of the following was a result of the Hubbard Brook watershed deforestation experiment?

a. Most minerals were not recycled within the intact forest ecosystem

b. Calcium levels remained high in the soil of deforested areas

c. Deforestation decreased water runoff

d. The nitrate concentration in waters draining the deforested area became dangerously high

