Chapter 6, Problem 2

Which structure is common to plant and animal cells?
a. Chloroplast
b. Central vacuole
c. Mitochondrion
d. Centriole

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by identifying the key structures found in both plant and animal cells. These are the organelles that are shared between the two types of cells.
Understand that chloroplasts are unique to plant cells and are involved in photosynthesis, so they are not common to both plant and animal cells.
Recognize that the central vacuole is typically found in plant cells and serves as storage and structural support, making it uncommon in animal cells.
Consider the mitochondrion, which is known as the powerhouse of the cell, responsible for energy production through cellular respiration. This organelle is present in both plant and animal cells.
Finally, note that centrioles are primarily associated with animal cells and are involved in cell division, thus not common to both plant and animal cells.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Organelles

Cellular organelles are specialized structures within cells that perform distinct functions necessary for cell survival and operation. Both plant and animal cells contain organelles such as mitochondria, which are responsible for energy production through cellular respiration. Understanding the roles of these organelles helps in identifying which structures are shared between different cell types.
Mitochondrion

The mitochondrion is a double-membraned organelle found in both plant and animal cells, known as the powerhouse of the cell. It generates ATP through the process of oxidative phosphorylation, providing energy for various cellular activities. Its presence in both cell types makes it a common structure, unlike chloroplasts or central vacuoles, which are specific to plant cells.
Differences Between Plant and Animal Cells

Plant and animal cells share several organelles but also have distinct structures due to their different functions and environments. For example, chloroplasts and central vacuoles are unique to plant cells, aiding in photosynthesis and storage, respectively. Recognizing these differences is crucial for identifying which organelles are common to both cell types, such as mitochondria.
