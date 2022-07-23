Textbook Question
After S phase, what makes up a single chromosome?
a. Two daughter chromosomes
b. A double-stranded DNA molecule
c. Two single-stranded DNA molecules
d. Two sister chromatids
What major events occur during anaphase of mitosis?
Identify at least two events in the cell cycle that must be completed successfully for daughter cells to share an identical complement of chromosomes.
What evidence suggests that during anaphase, kinetochore microtubules shorten at the kinetochore?