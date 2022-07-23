What major events occur during anaphase of mitosis?

After S phase, what makes up a single chromosome?
a. Two daughter chromosomes
b. A double-stranded DNA molecule
c. Two single-stranded DNA molecules
d. Two sister chromatids
Progression through the cell cycle is regulated by oscillations in the concentration of which type of molecule?
a. p53, Rb, and other tumor suppressors
b. Receptor tyrosine kinases
c. Cyclins
d. Cyclin-dependent kinases
Identify at least two events in the cell cycle that must be completed successfully for daughter cells to share an identical complement of chromosomes.
What evidence suggests that during anaphase, kinetochore microtubules shorten at the kinetochore?
Compare and contrast the effects of removing growth factors from asynchronous cultures of human cells that are normal and those that are cancerous.