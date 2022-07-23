Genotype and Gametes

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the alleles it carries. In the context of gametes, which are the reproductive cells (sperm and eggs), each gamete receives one allele from each gene. For the F1 generation resulting from a cross between YYII and yyii, the genotype of the F1 individuals will be YyIi, and the gametes produced will carry one allele from each gene.