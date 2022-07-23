Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 14 - Mendel and the GeneProblem 8b
Chapter 14, Problem 8b

In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. List the genotype(s) of gametes produced by F1 individuals.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the genotypes of the parent plants. The parent plants are YYII (homozygous dominant for both traits) and yyii (homozygous recessive for both traits).
Determine the gametes produced by each parent. The YYII parent can only produce YI gametes, and the yyii parent can only produce yi gametes.
Cross the YYII and yyii parents to produce the F1 generation. All F1 offspring will have the genotype YyIi, as they inherit one allele for each trait from each parent.
Determine the possible gametes produced by the F1 generation. The F1 individuals are heterozygous for both traits (YyIi), so they can produce gametes with the combinations: YI, Yi, yI, yi.
List the genotype(s) of gametes produced by F1 individuals. The gametes are YI, Yi, yI, yi.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations, based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant alleles mask the expression of recessive ones. In this case, yellow seeds (Y) and inflated pods (I) are dominant traits, while green seeds (y) and constricted pods (i) are recessive.
Recommended video:
04:26
Mendelian and Population Genetics

Genotype and Gametes

The genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, represented by the alleles it carries. In the context of gametes, which are the reproductive cells (sperm and eggs), each gamete receives one allele from each gene. For the F1 generation resulting from a cross between YYII and yyii, the genotype of the F1 individuals will be YyIi, and the gametes produced will carry one allele from each gene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Genotype & Phenotype

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It helps visualize the combination of alleles from each parent. In this scenario, by setting up a Punnett square for the F1 generation (YyIi), we can determine the possible gametes, which will include YI, Yi, yI, and yi, representing all combinations of the alleles from the heterozygous parents.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Punnett Squares
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In peas, purple flowers are dominant to white. If a purple-flowered, heterozygous plant were crossed with a white-flowered plant, what is the expected ratio of genotypes and phenotypes among the F1 offspring? If two of the purple-flowered F1 offspring were randomly selected and crossed, what is the expected ratio of genotypes and phenotypes among the F2 offspring?

1411
views
Textbook Question

In flies, small wings are recessive to normal wings. If a cross between two flies produces 8 small-wing offspring and 28 normal-wing offspring, what are the most likely genotypes of the parents? (Use S to represent the normal-wing allele and s to represent the short-wing allele.)

639
views
Textbook Question

In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F1 Punnett square and predict the expected F1 phenotype(s).

944
views
Textbook Question

In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F2 Punnett square. Based on this Punnett square, predict the expected phenotype(s) in the F2 generation and the expected frequency of each phenotype.

564
views
Textbook Question

In parakeets, two autosomal genes that are located on different chromosomes control the production of feather pigment. Gene B codes for an enzyme that is required for the synthesis of a blue pigment, and gene Y codes for an enzyme required for the synthesis of a yellow pigment. Green results from a mixture of yellow and blue pigments, and recessive mutations that prevent production of either pigment are known for both genes. Suppose that a breeder has two green parakeets and mates them. The offspring are green, blue, yellow, and albino (unpigmented).

Based on this observation, what are the genotypes of the green parents?

What genotypes produce each color in the offspring? What fraction of the progeny should exhibit each type of color?

845
views
Textbook Question

The smooth feathers on the back of the neck in pigeons can be reversed by a mutation to produce a 'crested' appearance in which feathers form a distinctive spike at the back of the head. A pigeon breeder examined offspring produced by a single pair of non-crested birds and recorded the following: 22 non-crested and 7 crested. She then made a series of crosses using offspring from the first cross. When she crossed two of the crested birds, all 20 of the offspring were crested. When she crossed a non-crested bird with a crested bird, 7 offspring were non-crested and 6 were crested. For these three crosses, provide genotypes for parents and offspring that are consistent with these results.

936
views