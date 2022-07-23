Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman 8th Edition Biological Science
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene Problem 8a
Chapter 14, Problem 8a

In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F1 Punnett square and predict the expected F1 phenotype(s).

Step 1: Understand the problem. In this case, we are dealing with a dihybrid cross, which involves two traits. The traits are seed color (yellow or green) and pod shape (inflated or constricted). Yellow seeds (Y) and inflated pods (I) are dominant traits, while green seeds (y) and constricted pods (i) are recessive traits. We are crossing two homozygous parents, one with dominant traits (YYII) and the other with recessive traits (yyii).
Step 2: Determine the gametes. Each parent can only pass on one allele for each trait to their offspring. The YYII parent can only produce YI gametes, while the yyii parent can only produce yi gametes.
Step 3: Draw the Punnett square. A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the outcome of a particular cross or breeding experiment. In this case, since each parent can only produce one type of gamete, the Punnett square will have one row and one column.
Step 4: Fill in the Punnett square. The offspring will inherit one allele from each parent for each trait. Therefore, all offspring will have the genotype YyIi.
Step 5: Determine the phenotype of the offspring. The phenotype is the physical expression of the genotype. Since Y and I are dominant, all offspring will have yellow seeds and inflated pods.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations, based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant alleles mask the expression of recessive ones. In this case, yellow seeds (Y) and inflated pods (I) are dominant traits, while green seeds (y) and constricted pods (i) are recessive.
Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes and phenotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It organizes the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, allowing for a visual representation of inheritance patterns. In this scenario, crossing YYII with yyii will help determine the expected phenotypes of the F1 generation.
Phenotype

Phenotype refers to the observable physical or biochemical characteristics of an organism, determined by both genetic makeup and environmental influences. In this question, the F1 phenotype will be influenced by the dominant traits from the YYII parents, resulting in yellow seeds and inflated pods in the offspring, regardless of the recessive traits from the yyii parents.
