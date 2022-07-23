Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 8c

In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F2 Punnett square. Based on this Punnett square, predict the expected phenotype(s) in the F2 generation and the expected frequency of each phenotype.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Genetics

Mendelian genetics is the study of how traits are inherited through generations based on the principles established by Gregor Mendel. It involves understanding dominant and recessive alleles, where dominant traits mask the expression of recessive ones. In this case, yellow seeds (Y) and inflated pods (I) are dominant traits, while green seeds (y) and constricted pods (i) are recessive.
Recommended video:
04:26
Mendelian and Population Genetics

Punnett Square

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypic and phenotypic outcomes of a genetic cross. It organizes the possible combinations of alleles from each parent, allowing for the visualization of potential offspring traits. In this scenario, the F1 generation from crossing YYII and yyii will all be YyIi, and the F2 generation can be analyzed by crossing these F1 individuals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:37
Punnett Squares

Phenotypic Ratios

Phenotypic ratios represent the relative frequencies of different phenotypes in the offspring resulting from a genetic cross. After constructing the F2 Punnett square, one can determine the expected phenotypes and their ratios, such as the proportion of yellow vs. green seeds and inflated vs. constricted pods. This analysis helps predict how traits will be expressed in the next generation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genotypic vs. Phenotypic Ratio
