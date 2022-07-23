Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Mendel and the Gene
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 14 - Mendel and the GeneProblem 12c
Chapter 14, Problem 12c

Suppose you are heterozygous for two genes that are located on different chromosomes. You carry alleles A and a for one gene and alleles B and b for the other. Be sure to list all the genetically different gametes that could form and indicate how frequently each type should be observed.

1
Understand that since the genes are located on different chromosomes, they will assort independently according to Mendel's law of independent assortment.
Identify the alleles you carry: A and a for one gene, B and b for the other gene. Being heterozygous means you have one dominant and one recessive allele for each gene.
Determine the possible combinations of alleles in the gametes. Since the genes assort independently, each gamete will receive one allele from each gene pair.
List the possible gametes: AB, Ab, aB, and ab. These combinations arise from the independent assortment of the alleles.
Calculate the frequency of each gamete type. Since the genes assort independently, each combination is equally likely, so each gamete type should be observed with a frequency of 25% or 1/4.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of genetic inheritance discovered by Gregor Mendel. It involves the segregation and independent assortment of alleles during gamete formation. In this context, each parent contributes one allele for each gene, and the alleles segregate independently if located on different chromosomes, leading to various combinations in gametes.
Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a key principle of genetics stating that alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during meiosis. This occurs because genes located on different chromosomes are assorted into gametes independently, resulting in a variety of genetic combinations. For heterozygous genes A/a and B/b, this means gametes can be AB, Ab, aB, or ab.
Probability of Gamete Formation

The probability of gamete formation is determined by the independent assortment of alleles. For two heterozygous genes on different chromosomes, each allele combination (AB, Ab, aB, ab) is equally likely, with a probability of 25% for each. This equal distribution arises because each allele pair segregates independently during meiosis, ensuring all combinations are equally probable.
