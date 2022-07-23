Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 10b

The smooth feathers on the back of the neck in pigeons can be reversed by a mutation to produce a 'crested' appearance in which feathers form a distinctive spike at the back of the head. A pigeon breeder examined offspring produced by a single pair of non-crested birds and recorded the following: 22 non-crested and 7 crested. She then made a series of crosses using offspring from the first cross. When she crossed two of the crested birds, all 20 of the offspring were crested. When she crossed a non-crested bird with a crested bird, 7 offspring were non-crested and 6 were crested. Which allele is dominant?

1
Identify the phenotypes and genotypes: Non-crested is the phenotype observed in the majority in the first cross, suggesting it might be the dominant trait. However, further analysis of other crosses is needed to confirm. Crested phenotype appears less frequently initially.
Analyze the first cross: The ratio of non-crested to crested (22 non-crested:7 crested) suggests a possible 3:1 ratio, typical of a monohybrid cross where the non-crested trait would be dominant if one parent is heterozygous and the other is homozygous recessive.
Examine the second cross results: All offspring (20) from two crested birds are crested, indicating that crested is likely a recessive trait, as two recessive alleles (cc x cc) would consistently produce a recessive phenotype.
Evaluate the third cross results: The cross between a non-crested and a crested bird producing both non-crested and crested offspring (7 non-crested:6 crested) suggests a 1:1 ratio, typical when a heterozygous dominant (Nc) is crossed with a homozygous recessive (cc).
Conclude which allele is dominant: Based on the crosses, the non-crested phenotype is dominant (N), and the crested phenotype is recessive (c). The non-crested birds in the initial pair were likely heterozygous (Nc), carrying the recessive crested allele.

Dominant and Recessive Alleles

In genetics, alleles are different forms of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. A dominant allele is one that expresses its trait even when only one copy is present, while a recessive allele requires two copies to express its trait. In this case, the presence of crested offspring when crossed with non-crested birds suggests that the crested trait is likely dominant.
Punnett Squares

A Punnett square is a diagram used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross. It helps visualize the possible combinations of alleles from the parents. By analyzing the ratios of offspring phenotypes, one can infer the dominance of alleles. In this scenario, the ratios of crested to non-crested offspring can be analyzed using a Punnett square to determine the inheritance pattern.
Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the patterns of inheritance first described by Gregor Mendel, which include the principles of segregation and independent assortment. These principles explain how alleles segregate during gamete formation and how traits are inherited independently. Understanding these principles is crucial for interpreting the results of the pigeon crosses and determining which allele is dominant based on the observed offspring ratios.
