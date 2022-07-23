Skip to main content
Chapter 14, Problem 12b

Suppose you are heterozygous for two genes that are located on different chromosomes. You carry alleles A and a for one gene and alleles B and b for the other. Label the stages of meiosis, the homologous chromosomes, sister chromatids, nonhomologous chromosomes, genes, and alleles.

Begin with the cell in the interphase stage, where the chromosomes are not yet visible. During this stage, DNA replication occurs, resulting in each chromosome consisting of two sister chromatids. You have alleles A and a on one pair of homologous chromosomes and alleles B and b on another pair of homologous chromosomes.
Proceed to prophase I of meiosis. Here, homologous chromosomes pair up in a process called synapsis, forming tetrads. Each tetrad consists of four chromatids: two from each homologous chromosome. Label the homologous chromosomes carrying alleles A and a, and the homologous chromosomes carrying alleles B and b.
In metaphase I, the tetrads align at the metaphase plate. The homologous chromosomes are still paired, and the spindle fibers attach to the centromeres. Label the sister chromatids within each homologous chromosome, noting that they are identical copies of each chromosome.
During anaphase I, the homologous chromosomes are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell. This separates the alleles A from a and B from b, but the sister chromatids remain together. Label the nonhomologous chromosomes, which are the chromosomes carrying different genes (A/a and B/b).
In telophase I and cytokinesis, the cell divides into two cells, each with a haploid set of chromosomes. Each chromosome still consists of two sister chromatids. In meiosis II, these sister chromatids will be separated, resulting in four haploid cells, each carrying one allele for each gene (either A or a, and either B or b).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Meiosis Stages

Meiosis is a type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, creating four haploid cells. It consists of two stages: Meiosis I and Meiosis II. Meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while Meiosis II separates sister chromatids. Understanding these stages is crucial for labeling the process correctly.
Homologous and Nonhomologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes containing the same genes but possibly different alleles, one inherited from each parent. Nonhomologous chromosomes are those that do not pair during meiosis and contain different sets of genes. Distinguishing between these types is essential for understanding genetic inheritance and chromosome behavior during meiosis.
Genes and Alleles

Genes are segments of DNA that code for proteins, determining specific traits. Alleles are different versions of a gene that can lead to variations in the trait. In this scenario, alleles A and a, and B and b represent different forms of two genes located on separate chromosomes, highlighting the concept of genetic variation and inheritance.
