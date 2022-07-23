Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 8d

What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?
(d) the regularity of DNA's structure

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic structure of DNA: DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with a backbone made of sugar and phosphate groups, and nitrogenous bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine) paired in the center.
Recognize the regularity of DNA's structure: The double helix has a consistent diameter and uniform spacing between the base pairs, which contributes to its regularity.
Learn about nucleotide excision repair: This is a DNA repair mechanism that identifies and removes damaged sections of DNA, replacing them with the correct nucleotides.
Consider how the regularity aids repair: The consistent structure of DNA allows repair proteins to easily detect irregularities or distortions caused by damage, as these deviations stand out against the uniform background.
Explore the role of repair proteins: These proteins scan the DNA for structural anomalies, and the regularity of the DNA helix makes it easier for them to identify and bind to damaged sites, facilitating the repair process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with a backbone of sugar-phosphate and nitrogenous bases paired in the center. This regular and predictable structure allows for consistent recognition by repair proteins, as any deviation from the norm can indicate damage.
Nucleotide Excision Repair

Nucleotide excision repair is a DNA repair mechanism that identifies and removes damaged sections of DNA. It relies on the ability to detect irregularities in the DNA structure, such as distortions caused by chemical modifications or UV-induced lesions, to initiate repair processes.
DNA Damage Recognition

Proteins involved in DNA repair recognize damage by detecting structural anomalies in the DNA helix. The regularity of DNA's structure provides a baseline for these proteins to identify disruptions, enabling them to target and repair a wide range of damage types effectively.
