What aspect of DNA structure makes it possible for the proteins of nucleotide excision repair to recognize many different types of DNA damage?
(a) the polarity of each DNA strand
(a) the polarity of each DNA strand
(b) the antiparallel orientation of strands in the double helix
(c) the energy differences between correct and incorrect base pairs
In the late 1950s, Herbert Taylor grew bean root-tip cells in a solution of radioactive thymidine (a precursor to one of the deoxyribonucleotides in DNA) and allowed them to undergo one round of DNA replication. He then transferred the cells to a solution without radioactive thymidine, allowed them to replicate again, and examined their chromosomes for the presence of radioactivity. His results are shown in the following figure, where red indicates a radioactive chromatid.
(b) What would the results of Taylor's experiment be if eukaryotes used a conservative mode of DNA replication?
(a) Draw labeled diagrams of double-stranded DNA molecules that explain the pattern of radioactivity observed in the sister chromatids after the first and second rounds of replication.
The graph that follows shows the survival of four different E. coli strains after exposure to increasing doses of ultraviolet light. The wild-type strain is normal, but the other strains have a mutation in either a gene called uvrA, a gene called recA, or both.
(a) Which strains are most sensitive to UV light? Which strains are least sensitive?