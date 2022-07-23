A minimal genetic code requires only 21 codons—one for each amino acid, and one for a stop signal. Given this, what advantage might be offered by having a code with 64 codons?
Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.)
(a) Suppose a mutation made the gene for enzyme C nonfunctional. What molecule would accumulate in the affected cells?
Which of the following describes mutations? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Point mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.
T/F Frameshift mutations can occur in any DNA sequence.
T/F Neutral mutations depend on the degeneracy of the genetic code.
T/F Deleterious mutations occur only in protein-coding sequences of DNA.
Explain what's wrong with this statement: All point mutations change the genotype and the phenotype.
(b) Suppose a mutant strain can survive if substrate 5 is added to the growth medium, but it cannot grow if substrates 1, 2, 3, or 4 are added. Which enzyme in the pathway is affected in this mutant?
One of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a single base could be part of up to three codons. How many amino acids would be encoded in the sequence 5′-AUGUUACGGAAU-3′ by a non-overlapping and a maximally overlapping triplet code?
a. 4 (non-overlapping) and 16 (overlapping)
b. 4 and 12
c. 4 and 10
d. 12 and 4
Skin color is often one of the first traits people notice in each other. Studies in zebrafish uncovered a mutation that altered a transport protein and resulted in light-colored fish. This discovery led to the finding that the same gene in humans has a strong influence on skin pigmentation in many populations. The zebrafish mutation that reduced coloration created a null allele of the transport protein gene. Which of the following types of mutation would be most likely to create this null allele?
a. A missense mutation
b. A frameshift mutation
c. A neutral mutation
d. A silent mutation