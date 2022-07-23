Draw a hypothetical metabolic pathway in Neurospora crassa composed of five substrates, five enzymes, and a product called nirvana. Number the substrates 1–5, and label the enzymes A–E, in order. (For instance, enzyme A catalyzes the reaction between substrates 1 and 2.)

(a) Suppose a mutation made the gene for enzyme C nonfunctional. What molecule would accumulate in the affected cells?