Ch. 16 - How Genes Work
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
Ch. 16 - How Genes Work Problem 10
Chapter 16, Problem 10

One of the possibilities considered about the genetic code was that the code was overlapping, meaning that a single base could be part of up to three codons. How many amino acids would be encoded in the sequence 5′-AUGUUACGGAAU-3′ by a non-overlapping and a maximally overlapping triplet code?
a. 4 (non-overlapping) and 16 (overlapping)
b. 4 and 12
c. 4 and 10
d. 12 and 4

Step 1: Understand the concept of a codon. A codon is a sequence of three nucleotides (bases) in mRNA that corresponds to a specific amino acid during translation. In a non-overlapping code, each codon is read sequentially in groups of three without sharing bases.
Step 2: Analyze the non-overlapping code. In the sequence 5′-AUGUUACGGAAU-3′, divide the sequence into groups of three bases starting from the first base. This results in the codons AUG, UUA, CGG, and AAU. Count the number of codons to determine how many amino acids are encoded.
Step 3: Understand the concept of a maximally overlapping code. In an overlapping code, each base can be part of multiple codons. For example, starting from the first base, the codons would be AUG, UGU, GUU, UUA, UAC, ACG, CGG, GGA, GAA, and AAU. Each codon shifts by one base, maximizing the overlap.
Step 4: Analyze the overlapping code. Count the number of codons generated by shifting one base at a time through the sequence. Each codon corresponds to a potential amino acid encoded.
Step 5: Compare the results. The non-overlapping code produces fewer codons (and thus fewer amino acids) compared to the maximally overlapping code. Use the counts from Steps 2 and 4 to determine the correct answer choice.

Genetic Code

The genetic code is a set of rules that defines how sequences of nucleotides in DNA or RNA are translated into proteins. It consists of codons, which are triplets of nucleotides that correspond to specific amino acids. Understanding the genetic code is essential for determining how many amino acids are encoded by a given nucleotide sequence.
Genetic Code

Non-overlapping vs. Overlapping Codons

In a non-overlapping genetic code, each nucleotide is part of only one codon, meaning that codons are read sequentially without sharing nucleotides. In contrast, a maximally overlapping code allows a single nucleotide to be part of multiple codons, potentially increasing the number of amino acids encoded. This distinction is crucial for calculating the number of amino acids from a nucleotide sequence.
Resource Partitioning (Partial Niche Overlap)

Codon Reading Frame

The reading frame refers to the way nucleotides are grouped into codons during translation. For a non-overlapping code, the reading frame starts at the first nucleotide and progresses in triplets. In an overlapping code, the reading frame can shift, allowing for different combinations of codons to be formed from the same nucleotide sequence, which affects the total number of amino acids produced.
