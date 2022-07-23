Splicing begins:
a. As transcription occurs.
b. After transcription is complete.
c. As translation occurs.
d. After translation is complete.
Compared with mRNAs that have a cap and tail, predict what will be observed if a eukaryotic mRNA lacked a cap and poly(A) tail.
a. The primary transcript would not be processed properly.
b. Translation would occur inefficiently.
c. Enzymes on the ribosome would add a cap and poly(A) tail.
d. tRNAs would become more resistant to degradation.
RNases and proteases are enzymes that destroy RNAs and proteins, respectively. Which of the following enzymes, if added to a spliceosome, would be predicted to prevent recognition of pre-mRNA regions critical for splicing?
a. An RNase specific for tRNAs
b. An RNase specific for snRNAs
c. A protease specific for initiation factors
d. A protease specific for a release factor
In a particular bacterial species, temperature-sensitive conditional mutations cause expression of a wild-type phenotype at one growth temperature and a mutant phenotype at another—typically higher—temperature. Imagine that when a bacterial cell carrying such a mutation is shifted from low to high growth temperatures, RNA polymerases in the process of elongation complete transcription normally, but no new transcripts can be started. The mutation in this strain most likely affects:
a. The terminator sequence
b. The start codon
c. Sigma
d. One of the polypeptides of the core RNA polymerase
In what ways are a promoter and a start codon similar? In what ways are they different?
The nucleotide shown here is called cordycepin triphosphate. It is a natural product of a fungus that is used in traditional medicines.
If cordycepin triphosphate is added to a cell-free transcription reaction, the nucleotide is added onto the growing RNA chain but then no more nucleotides can be added. Examine the structure of cordycepin and explain why it ends transcription.