In this video, we're going to be making sense of ecosystem production and efficiency terms that we already covered in our previous lesson videos. And so really there's no new information in this video. And if you're feeling really confident, then you can skip this video if you'd like to save some time. But if you're struggling even just a little bit, then stick around because this video could be really helpful for you as we take a look at this example and cover a handful of relevant terms all in the same video. And so that being said, let's go ahead and get started here.

So every single ecosystem has an energy budget, which is really the total amount of energy that the ecosystem has to work with. And the energy budget is going to be determined by primary producers or autotrophs, which are the organisms that initially captured the energy from the energy source. Now the energy captured by these primary producers is going to make its way up the food chain as that energy is transferred from one trophic level to the next trophic level. But what's really important for you to know is that not all of that energy will actually be utilized by organisms, and not all of the energy will be transferred from one trophic level to the next trophic level because energy is going to be lost along the way. And so in this example down below, we're going to be tracking the energy through the ecosystem.

Starting with the energy source, the sun, and tracking a subset of energy through the food chain, 3 trophic levels down to this bird. And so let's go ahead and enlarge this image so that we can see it more clearly and get started. So notice that we have the sidebar on the left hand side that you can use to track the energy through the ecosystem, starting with the sun and making our way through the food chain 3 trophic levels to this bird. And over here on the right hand side, we've got a corresponding image to go along with that sidebar. And down below, we have a key where you can see that assimilated energy is all of the energy inside of the dotted blue boxes on this sidebar.

And consumption is represented by the black arrows, cellular respiration represented by all of these purple arrows, and waste is represented by the brown arrows. Now there's quite a lot of information here on this slide, so let's go ahead and wipe it clean so that we can approach this one step at a time. And so, of course, the sun is going to serve as the primary source of energy for most ecosystems. And so just for the sake of an example, let's say that the sun is generating 400,000 kilojoules worth of energy per meter squared per month. Well, when it comes to primary producers like this plant here, it turns out that they only absorb a small fraction of the total solar energy because much of the energy is actually going to be reflected or it's simply not even going to hit photosynthesizing parts of the plant.

And so in many cases, only 1% of the total solar energy is absorbed. And so 1% of 400,000 kilojoules is just 4,000 kilojoules, and that initial amount of energy that's captured by this primary producer is what we call the gross primary productivity or the GPP, which is 4,000 kilojoules. Now this primary producer will need to perform its own cellular respiration. So let's say it loses 2,000 kilojoules worth of energy to cellular respiration, while the remaining amount of energy is going to be the plant's net primary productivity or NPP, which is 2,000 kilojoules. Now let's say that an insect like this grasshopper comes along and consumes 40% worth of this plant's biomass.

Well, 40% of the net primary productivity of 2,000 kilojoules is 800 kilojoules. And this initial amount of energy captured by this consumer is the gross consumer productivity or the GCP. Now this consumer will also need to perform cellular respiration and it will also lose waste as well. So let's say it loses 300 kilojoules to cellular respiration and 250 kilojoules to waste. Well, the leftover amount of energy is going to be this consumer's net consumer productivity or its NCP, which is 250 kilojoules.

So again, over here on the side bar, you can see the energy of respiration and waste being lost and the remaining net consumer productivity of 250 kilojoules here. Now let's say that a bird comes along and consumes 100% of the insect. Well, that means it's going to obtain 100% of the net consumer productivity or NCP of the insect, and that will be this bird's gross consumer productivity, the initial amount of energy that the bird obtains. And this bird, of course, is also going to need to perform cellular respiration, and it will also have waste. So let's say that it loses 220 kilojoules worth of energy for cellular respiration and has 10 kilojoules lost in waste.

Well, the leftover remaining amount of energy is this bird's net consumer productivity, which is 20 kilojoules here. And again, we can see this all over here on the sidebar. And so essentially, we've tracked this energy through the ecosystem. We started with 400,000 kilojoules worth of energy and just 3 trophic levels away in this particular example were boiled down to just 20 kilojoules worth of energy. So much of the energy has been lost along the way with every energy transfer.

So now that we've tracked the energy through the ecosystem, let's focus on energy efficiency. So let's focus on net production efficiency or NPE. Recall that net production efficiency is going to be the portion of assimilated energy that's used for net productivity. So all we need to do is take the net productivity and divide it by the assimilated energy and then multiply by a 100%. And we can calculate the NPE for every single trophic level.

So notice over here on the left, we have the NPE calculations for each trophic level. Again, taking the net productivity, dividing it by the assimilated energy, which again is inside of the blue boxes, and then multiplying it by a 100%. And when you do that for each of these trophic levels, this is the answer that you get: 50% NPE for the plant, 45% NPE for the insect, and 8.3% NPE for the bird. And so by looking at these NPE levels, you can see that the NPE can vary drastically from organism to organism. Now recall that trophic efficiency can only be calculated across trophic levels.

We can calculate one trophic efficiency from the plant to the insect and a second trophic efficiency from the insect to the bird. And trophic efficiency is just a ration of the net productivity. So we can get it by performing these calculations here. For the trophic efficiency from the plant to the insect, we take the net productivity of the insect and divide it by the net productivity of the plant. So 250 divided by 2,000, multiply by a 100%.

And then to get the trophic efficiency across these two trophic levels from insect to bird, again, we do the same thing. We take the net productivity of the bird divided by the net productivity of the insect, multiply it by a 100%. And when you perform these calculations, these are the answers that you get, 12.5% across the plant to the insect and 8% from the insect to the bird. And recall that trophic efficiencies tend to be right around 10% on average. So when you take the average of 12.5 and 8, it comes out to just about 10%.

So that's to be expected in most cases. So this here concludes our lesson. Hopefully, this was helpful for you, and moving forward, we'll be able to apply these concepts and continue to learn more about ecosystems. So I'll see you all in our next video.