Textbook Question
From what you have learned about water, why do coastal regions tend to have milder climates with cooler summers and warmer winters than do inland areas at the same latitude?
Consider the reaction between carbon dioxide and water to form carbonic acid (CH2O3):
CO2(𝑔)+H2O(𝑙)⇌CH2O3(𝑎𝑞)
In the ocean, carbonic acid immediately dissociates to form a proton and bicarbonate ion, as follows:
CH2O3(𝑎𝑞)⇌CHO3−(𝑎𝑞)+H+(𝑎𝑞)
As atmospheric CO2 increases, the ocean absorbs more of the gas. Would this sequence of reactions be driven to the left or the right? How would this affect the pH of the ocean?