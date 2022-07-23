Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 22 - Evolution by Natural Selection
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 22 - Evolution by Natural SelectionProblem 1
Chapter 22, Problem 1

True or false? Some traits are considered vestigial because they existed long ago.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the definition of 'vestigial traits': Vestigial traits are physical characteristics in organisms that have lost all or most of their original function in a species through evolution.
Understand the context of the statement: The statement suggests that traits are considered vestigial because they existed long ago, implying a historical aspect to their classification.
Analyze the accuracy of the statement: While it is true that vestigial traits are often from ancestors, the key aspect of a trait being vestigial is not its age, but its reduced or non-existent functionality in the organism.
Clarify the misconception: The age of the trait is not the primary reason it is considered vestigial; rather, it is the lack of current function that defines a trait as vestigial.
Conclude the truth value: False. The statement is misleading because it focuses on the age of the trait rather than its lack of function, which is the critical factor in defining a trait as vestigial.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vestigial Traits

Vestigial traits are anatomical structures or behaviors that have lost most or all of their original function through the course of evolution. Examples include the human appendix and the remnants of pelvic bones in whales. These traits provide evidence of an organism's evolutionary history, indicating adaptations that were once beneficial but are no longer necessary.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Vestigial Traits and Evolutionary Misconceptions

Evolutionary Biology

Evolutionary biology is the study of the processes that have led to the diversity of life on Earth. It encompasses concepts such as natural selection, genetic drift, and speciation. Understanding evolutionary biology is crucial for interpreting how vestigial traits arise and persist in populations over time, reflecting changes in environmental pressures and survival needs.
Recommended video:
02:45
History of Evolutionary Theory Example 1

Ancestral Traits

Ancestral traits are characteristics that were present in a common ancestor of a group of organisms. These traits can be passed down through generations, even if they become less useful or functional. Recognizing ancestral traits helps scientists understand the evolutionary relationships between species and the historical context of vestigial traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Vestigial Traits and Evolutionary Misconceptions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why does the presence of extinct forms and transitional features in the fossil record support the pattern component of the theory of evolution by natural selection? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that individuals change over time.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that weaker species are eliminated by natural selection.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that species evolve to become more complex and better adapted over time.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that species change over time.

700
views
Textbook Question

Traits that are derived from a common ancestor, like the bones of human arms and bird wings, are said to be               .

1144
views
Textbook Question

How can evolutionary fitness be measured? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F Document how long individuals survive.

T/F Count the number of healthy, fertile offspring produced.

T/F Determine which individuals are strongest.

T/F Determine which phenotype is the most common.

1256
views