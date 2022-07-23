Why does the presence of extinct forms and transitional features in the fossil record support the pattern component of the theory of evolution by natural selection? Select True or False for each statement.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that individuals change over time.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that weaker species are eliminated by natural selection.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that species evolve to become more complex and better adapted over time.

T/F It supports the hypothesis that species change over time.