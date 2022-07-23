Skip to main content
Ch. 23 - Evolutionary Processes
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276763
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 23 - Evolutionary ProcessesProblem 7
Chapter 23, Problem 7

Determine what is incorrect in the following statement: Deer mice living on beaches mutated their genes so that they could have white fur color, providing better camouflage to survive on beaches.

1
Identify the misunderstanding about the process of evolution and natural selection in the statement. The statement suggests that deer mice intentionally mutated their genes for survival, which is a common misconception.
Clarify the role of mutations in evolution. Mutations occur randomly and are not directed by the needs of the organism. They do not happen in response to an environment but occur by chance.
Explain natural selection. In the context of the deer mice, those with mutations for white fur would have been less visible to predators on sandy beaches, thus having a higher chance of survival and reproduction.
Discuss how the advantageous traits are passed on. The offspring of the surviving white-furred mice would inherit the beneficial fur color, gradually increasing the frequency of the white fur trait in the beach mouse population over generations.
Correct the original statement to reflect accurate biological concepts: 'Deer mice living on beaches have randomly mutated genes that resulted in white fur color. This mutation provided better camouflage against the sandy background, giving them a survival advantage through natural selection.'

Mutation vs. Natural Selection

Mutation refers to random changes in an organism's DNA that can lead to new traits. However, natural selection is the process by which certain traits become more common in a population because they confer a survival advantage. The statement incorrectly implies that deer mice intentionally mutated their genes for survival, rather than suggesting that those with advantageous traits were more likely to survive and reproduce.
Genetic Variation

Genetic variation is the diversity in gene frequencies within a population. It is essential for evolution, as it provides the raw material for natural selection. The statement overlooks the fact that the white fur trait would need to arise from existing genetic variation within the deer mice population, rather than being a direct result of mutation in response to environmental pressures.
Adaptation

Adaptation is the process through which a species becomes better suited to its environment over time, often through the accumulation of beneficial traits. The statement suggests a direct cause-and-effect relationship between mutation and camouflage, while in reality, adaptations like fur color occur over generations as advantageous traits are selected for, not as immediate responses to environmental challenges.
