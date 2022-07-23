If one species (2n = 10) crosses with another species (2n = 18), producing an allopolyploid offspring, what is the ploidy of the offspring?
a. 2n = 10
b. 2n = 18
c. 2n = 10+18 = 28
d. 4n = 36 +20 = 56
True or false? Speciation is a slow process. Justify your answer.
Three-spine sticklebacks are small fish that originated in the ocean and continue to exist there, but then some took up residence in hundreds of streams and freshwater lakes in the Northern Hemisphere. Predict whether you would expect to find different species in lakes today.
A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Human populations today are not considered separate species under the biological species, morphospecies, and phylogenetic concepts. Explain what kind of evidence supports this statement.
A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Before the application of DNA sequencing to fossils, which species concept was most useful for distinguishing human fossils? What is one disadvantage of this approach?
A revolution in the study of human evolution is under way thanks to the invention of techniques that enable DNA sequencing of not only modern humans, but also ancient humans. Modern humans (Homo sapiens) and archaic humans called Neanderthals (H. neanderthalensis) shared a common ancestor in Africa but diverged in different geographic areas. When modern humans migrated out of Africa and dispersed around the world starting about 100,000 years ago, they overlapped with Neanderthals in Europe. This scenario is best described as
a. Species living in sympatry following allopatric speciation
b. Species living in sympatry following sympatric speciation
c. Species living in allopatry following allopatric speciation
d. Species living in allopatry following sympatric speciation