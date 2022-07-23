Skip to main content
Chapter 26, Problem 6

Biologists often use the term 'energy source' as a synonym for 'electron donor.' Why?

1
Understand the concept of 'energy source': In biological systems, an energy source is something that can be used to drive biological processes by providing the necessary energy to cells.
Recognize the role of electrons in energy production: Electrons play a crucial role in cellular respiration and photosynthesis, where they are transferred through various molecules to ultimately produce ATP, the energy currency of the cell.
Connect 'electron donor' to 'energy source': An electron donor is a substance that can donate electrons to another substance. In biological systems, these donated electrons are used to generate energy, thus making the electron donor an energy source.
Consider examples: In photosynthesis, water acts as an electron donor, releasing electrons that are then used to convert light energy into chemical energy. In cellular respiration, glucose is an electron donor, providing electrons that help in the production of ATP.
Summarize the synonymy: Since electron donors provide the necessary electrons for energy production in biological processes, they are effectively serving as energy sources. Therefore, biologists use these terms interchangeably.

Energy Source

In biological systems, an energy source refers to any substance that can provide energy for metabolic processes. This energy is often harnessed through the transfer of electrons during chemical reactions, particularly in cellular respiration and photosynthesis. Organisms utilize various energy sources, such as glucose or sunlight, to fuel their biological functions.
Electron Donor

An electron donor is a molecule that donates electrons to another molecule in a redox (reduction-oxidation) reaction. In biological contexts, electron donors are crucial for processes like cellular respiration, where they provide the electrons needed to generate ATP, the energy currency of the cell. Common electron donors include NADH and FADH2, which are derived from metabolic pathways.
Redox Reactions

Redox reactions are chemical reactions that involve the transfer of electrons between two species, leading to changes in their oxidation states. These reactions are fundamental to energy production in biological systems, as they allow for the conversion of energy stored in nutrients into usable forms. Understanding redox reactions is essential for grasping how electron donors and energy sources function in metabolism.
