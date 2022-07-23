What do some photosynthetic bacteria use as a source of electrons instead of water?
a. Oxygen (O2)
b. Hydrogen sulfide (H2S)
c. Organic compounds (e.g., CH3COO−)
d. Nitrate (NO3-)
What do some photosynthetic bacteria use as a source of electrons instead of water?
a. Oxygen (O2)
b. Hydrogen sulfide (H2S)
c. Organic compounds (e.g., CH3COO−)
d. Nitrate (NO3-)
What are organisms called that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration?
a. Phototrophs
b. Heterotrophs
c. Organotrophs
d. Lithotrophs
Unlike plant cell walls that contain cellulose, bacterial cell walls are composed of ___________.
What has metagenomic analysis allowed researchers to do for the first time? a. sample organisms from an environment and grow them under defined conditions in the lab b. isolate organisms from an environment and sequence their entire genome c. study organisms that cannot be cultured (grown in the lab) d. identify important morphological differences among species
Biologists often use the term 'energy source' as a synonym for 'electron donor.' Why?
The text claims that the evolution of an oxygen-rich atmosphere paved the way for increasingly efficient cellular respiration and higher growth rates in organisms. Explain.