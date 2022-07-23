What are organisms called that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration?
a. Phototrophs
b. Heterotrophs
c. Organotrophs
d. Lithotrophs
Unlike plant cell walls that contain cellulose, bacterial cell walls are composed of ___________.
Evaluate these statements about Koch's postulates, which are used to establish a causative link between a specific microbe and a specific disease. Select True or False for each statement.
T/FThe microbe must be present in individuals suffering from the disease and absent from healthy individuals.
T/FThe microbe must be isolated and grown in pure culture.
T/FIf organisms from the pure culture are injected into a healthy experimental animal, the disease symptoms should appear.
T/FThe microbe does not have to be isolated from the experimental animal as long as the disease is present.
Biologists often use the term 'energy source' as a synonym for 'electron donor.' Why?
The text claims that the evolution of an oxygen-rich atmosphere paved the way for increasingly efficient cellular respiration and higher growth rates in organisms. Explain.
Streptococcus mutans obtains energy by oxidizing sucrose. This bacterium is abundant in the mouths of Western European and North American children and is a prominent cause of cavities. The organism is virtually absent in children from East Africa, where tooth decay is rare. Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation. Outline the design of a study that would test your hypothesis.