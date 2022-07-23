Skip to main content
Unlike plant cell walls that contain cellulose, bacterial cell walls are composed of ___________.

Understand the structure of bacterial cell walls: Bacterial cell walls are primarily composed of a substance called peptidoglycan, which is a polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids.
Compare bacterial cell walls to plant cell walls: Plant cell walls are made of cellulose, a polysaccharide, whereas bacterial cell walls contain peptidoglycan, which provides structural support and shape to the bacteria.
Explore the composition of peptidoglycan: Peptidoglycan is made up of repeating units of two types of sugars, N-acetylglucosamine (NAG) and N-acetylmuramic acid (NAM), linked together by short peptide chains.
Consider the function of peptidoglycan: The peptidoglycan layer is crucial for maintaining the integrity and shape of the bacterial cell, protecting it from osmotic pressure and environmental stress.
Recognize the significance of peptidoglycan in bacterial classification: The presence and thickness of peptidoglycan in bacterial cell walls are used to classify bacteria into Gram-positive and Gram-negative groups, which have different structural characteristics.

Bacterial Cell Wall Composition

Bacterial cell walls are primarily composed of peptidoglycan, a complex polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids. This structure provides rigidity and protection, distinguishing bacterial cells from plant cells, which have cellulose-based walls. Peptidoglycan's unique composition is crucial for maintaining cell shape and integrity in bacteria.
Peptidoglycan Structure

Peptidoglycan is a mesh-like layer that forms the cell wall of most bacteria, composed of repeating units of N-acetylglucosamine and N-acetylmuramic acid linked by short peptide chains. This structure is essential for bacterial survival, providing mechanical strength and preventing osmotic lysis. The cross-linking of peptides gives peptidoglycan its rigidity and resilience.
Differences Between Plant and Bacterial Cell Walls

Plant cell walls are primarily made of cellulose, a polysaccharide that provides structural support and protection. In contrast, bacterial cell walls are composed of peptidoglycan, which is unique to bacteria and serves similar protective functions. Understanding these differences is crucial for studying cell wall synthesis and targeting bacterial infections with antibiotics.
