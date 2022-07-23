Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 26 - Bacteria and Archaea
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 26 - Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 2
Chapter 26, Problem 2

What are organisms called that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration?
a. Phototrophs
b. Heterotrophs
c. Organotrophs
d. Lithotrophs

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by understanding the concept of electron donors in cellular respiration. Electron donors are substances that provide electrons to the electron transport chain, which is crucial for ATP production.
Recognize that organisms can be classified based on the type of electron donors they use. Inorganic compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide or ammonia, are used by certain organisms as electron donors.
Learn the term 'lithotrophs.' Lithotrophs are organisms that use inorganic compounds as electron donors. The prefix 'litho-' refers to 'rock' or 'mineral,' indicating the use of inorganic substances.
Differentiate lithotrophs from other types of organisms: phototrophs use light as an energy source, heterotrophs consume organic compounds, and organotrophs use organic compounds as electron donors.
Conclude that the correct term for organisms that use inorganic compounds as electron donors in cellular respiration is 'lithotrophs.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
24s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellular Respiration

Cellular respiration is a metabolic process in which cells convert nutrients into energy, typically in the form of ATP. This process can occur through various pathways, including aerobic and anaerobic respiration, depending on the availability of oxygen and the type of electron donors used.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:39
Introduction to Cellular Respiration

Electron Donors

Electron donors are substances that provide electrons during biochemical reactions, particularly in cellular respiration. They play a crucial role in the electron transport chain, where the transfer of electrons leads to the production of ATP. Different organisms utilize various types of electron donors, including organic compounds and inorganic substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Electron Transport Chain

Lithotrophs

Lithotrophs are organisms that obtain energy by oxidizing inorganic compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide or ammonia, using them as electron donors in cellular respiration. This group includes certain bacteria and archaea that thrive in extreme environments and play essential roles in biogeochemical cycles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:21
Electron Source: Lithotrophs vs. Organotrophs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What do some photosynthetic bacteria use as a source of electrons instead of water?

a. Oxygen (O2)

b. Hydrogen sulfide (H2S)

c. Organic compounds (e.g., CH3COO)

d. Nitrate (NO3-)

1369
views
Textbook Question

Unlike plant cell walls that contain cellulose, bacterial cell walls are composed of ___________.

1353
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate these statements about Koch's postulates, which are used to establish a causative link between a specific microbe and a specific disease. Select True or False for each statement.

T/FThe microbe must be present in individuals suffering from the disease and absent from healthy individuals.

T/FThe microbe must be isolated and grown in pure culture.

T/FIf organisms from the pure culture are injected into a healthy experimental animal, the disease symptoms should appear.

T/FThe microbe does not have to be isolated from the experimental animal as long as the disease is present.

1090
views
Textbook Question

What has metagenomic analysis allowed researchers to do for the first time? a. sample organisms from an environment and grow them under defined conditions in the lab b. isolate organisms from an environment and sequence their entire genome c. study organisms that cannot be cultured (grown in the lab) d. identify important morphological differences among species

697
views