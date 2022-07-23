Consider the endosymbiosis theory for the origin of the mitochondrion. How did each endosymbiotic partner benefit from the relationship?
Consider the following:
Plasmodium has an unusual organelle called an apicoplast. Recent research has shown that apicoplasts are derived from chloroplasts via secondary endosymbiosis and have a large number of genes related to chloroplast DNA.
Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides. It works by poisoning an enzyme located in chloroplasts.
Biologists are testing the hypothesis that glyphosate could be used as an antimalarial drug in humans.
How are these observations connected?
Why was finding a close relationship between mitochondrial DNA and bacterial DNA considered particularly strong evidence in favor of the endosymbiosis theory?
The text claims that the evolutionary history of protists can be understood as a series of morphological innovations that established seven distinct lineages, each of which subsequently diversified based on innovative ways of feeding, moving, and reproducing. Explain how the Alveolata support this claim.
Suppose a friend says that we don't need to worry about the rising temperatures associated with global climate change. She claims that increased temperatures will make planktonic algae grow faster and that carbon dioxide (CO2) will be removed from the atmosphere faster. According to her, this carbon will be buried at the bottom of the ocean in calcium carbonate shells. As a result, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will decrease and global warming will decline. Comment.
When placed at the perimeter of a maze with food in the center, the plasmodial slime mold Physarum polycephalum explores the maze, retracts branches from dead-end corridors, and then grows exclusively along the shortest path possible to the food. How does Physarum do this? One theory is that it leaves behind slime deposits—an externalized 'memory' that 'reminds' it not to retry dead ends. Which of the following best describes movement in Physarum?
a. Cilia propel the slime mold.
b. Flagella propel the slime mold.
c. The slime mold moves by amoeboid motion.
d. The slime mold moves by gliding motility.
Physarum is a plasmodial slime mold, whereas Dictyostelum is a cellular slime mold. Compare and contrast movement by the migrating slug stage of Dictyostelium to the plasmodial stage of Physarum.