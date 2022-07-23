Skip to main content
Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes
Chapter 27, Problem 9

Consider the following:
Plasmodium has an unusual organelle called an apicoplast. Recent research has shown that apicoplasts are derived from chloroplasts via secondary endosymbiosis and have a large number of genes related to chloroplast DNA.
Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides. It works by poisoning an enzyme located in chloroplasts.
Biologists are testing the hypothesis that glyphosate could be used as an antimalarial drug in humans.
How are these observations connected?

1
Understand the concept of secondary endosymbiosis: This is a process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that has already undergone primary endosymbiosis, leading to the formation of organelles like apicoplasts in Plasmodium.
Recognize the origin of apicoplasts: Apicoplasts in Plasmodium are derived from chloroplasts, which means they share similarities in structure and function, including the presence of genes related to chloroplast DNA.
Identify the target of glyphosate: Glyphosate is known to inhibit an enzyme in chloroplasts, which is crucial for the survival of plants. This enzyme is involved in the shikimate pathway, essential for the synthesis of certain amino acids.
Connect the dots between glyphosate and apicoplasts: Since apicoplasts are derived from chloroplasts, they may possess similar enzymes or pathways that glyphosate can target, potentially disrupting the function of the apicoplast in Plasmodium.
Evaluate the hypothesis: The hypothesis suggests that if glyphosate can inhibit the enzyme in apicoplasts similar to its action in chloroplasts, it could potentially serve as an antimalarial drug by impairing the survival of Plasmodium in humans.

Apicoplast

An apicoplast is a unique organelle found in Plasmodium, the parasite responsible for malaria. It is believed to have originated from chloroplasts through secondary endosymbiosis, a process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that has already engulfed a prokaryote. The apicoplast retains many genes related to chloroplast DNA, indicating its evolutionary history and functional similarities to chloroplasts.

Secondary Endosymbiosis

Secondary endosymbiosis is an evolutionary process where a eukaryotic cell engulfs another eukaryotic cell that contains a primary endosymbiont, such as a chloroplast. This process leads to the formation of complex organelles like the apicoplast in Plasmodium. It explains the presence of chloroplast-related genes in apicoplasts, highlighting the evolutionary link between these organelles and chloroplasts.
Glyphosate and Chloroplasts

Glyphosate is a herbicide that targets an enzyme involved in the shikimate pathway, which is crucial for the synthesis of aromatic amino acids in chloroplasts. Since apicoplasts in Plasmodium share similarities with chloroplasts, researchers hypothesize that glyphosate could disrupt the apicoplast's function, potentially serving as an antimalarial treatment. This connection is based on the shared biochemical pathways between chloroplasts and apicoplasts.
