Ch. 27 - Diversification of Eukaryotes
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 27 - Diversification of EukaryotesProblem 10
Chapter 27, Problem 10

Suppose a friend says that we don't need to worry about the rising temperatures associated with global climate change. She claims that increased temperatures will make planktonic algae grow faster and that carbon dioxide (CO2) will be removed from the atmosphere faster. According to her, this carbon will be buried at the bottom of the ocean in calcium carbonate shells. As a result, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will decrease and global warming will decline. Comment.

1
Understand the role of planktonic algae in the carbon cycle: Planktonic algae, like other photosynthetic organisms, use carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere to perform photosynthesis, converting CO2 into organic matter and releasing oxygen.
Consider the effect of temperature on algae growth: While increased temperatures can enhance the growth rate of some algae species, it can also lead to harmful algal blooms and disrupt marine ecosystems. Additionally, not all algae will respond positively to temperature changes.
Evaluate the process of carbon sequestration in the ocean: When planktonic algae die, some of their organic carbon can sink to the ocean floor, potentially becoming part of the sediment. However, this process is complex and influenced by many factors, including ocean currents and the decomposition rate of organic matter.
Examine the formation of calcium carbonate shells: Some marine organisms, like certain plankton, form calcium carbonate (CaCO3) shells. The formation of these shells involves the combination of calcium ions (Ca2+) and carbonate ions (CO3^2-), which can indirectly reduce CO2 levels. However, ocean acidification, a result of increased CO2, can hinder this process.
Assess the overall impact on global warming: While increased algae growth might temporarily reduce atmospheric CO2, the overall impact on global warming is uncertain. Other factors, such as the release of CO2 from melting permafrost and the reduced albedo effect from ice melt, can counteract these benefits. Therefore, relying solely on algae growth to mitigate climate change is overly simplistic.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Planktonic Algae Growth

Planktonic algae are microscopic organisms that form the base of aquatic food webs. Their growth can be influenced by temperature, light, and nutrient availability. While increased temperatures may boost their growth rate, other factors like nutrient depletion or changes in water chemistry can limit this effect. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for predicting how algae might respond to climate change.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:53
Secondary Growth

Carbon Sequestration in Oceans

Carbon sequestration refers to the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide. In oceans, this can occur through biological processes where organisms like plankton absorb CO2 and, upon death, sink to the ocean floor, potentially forming calcium carbonate shells. However, the efficiency of this process is influenced by various factors, including ocean acidity and temperature, which can affect shell formation and carbon burial rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Carbon

Impact of Global Warming on Carbon Cycle

Global warming affects the carbon cycle by altering the balance between carbon sources and sinks. Rising temperatures can increase CO2 release from soil and ocean reservoirs, potentially offsetting any increased sequestration by plankton. Additionally, changes in ocean currents and stratification can impact nutrient distribution, affecting plankton growth and the overall carbon cycle. Understanding these interactions is essential for assessing climate change impacts.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:20
Carbon Cycle
