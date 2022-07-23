Consider the following:

Plasmodium has an unusual organelle called an apicoplast. Recent research has shown that apicoplasts are derived from chloroplasts via secondary endosymbiosis and have a large number of genes related to chloroplast DNA.

Glyphosate is one of the most widely used herbicides. It works by poisoning an enzyme located in chloroplasts.

Biologists are testing the hypothesis that glyphosate could be used as an antimalarial drug in humans.

How are these observations connected?