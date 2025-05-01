One trait that is shared by humans and protostomes is __________.

Textbook Question
Which protostome phyla successfully made the transition from water to land? Select True or False for each phylum.
T/FMollusca
T/FArthropoda
T/FAnnelida
T/FNematoda
Propose an explanation for why annelids and arthropods were thought to be closely related, before phylogenetic analyses in the late 1990s.
Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.