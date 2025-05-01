Skip to main content
Ch. 31 - Protostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Chapter 31, Problem 3

One trait that is shared by humans and protostomes is __________.

1
Identify the common characteristics between humans and protostomes. Protostomes are a group of animals that includes organisms such as insects, worms, and mollusks.
Consider the basic biological traits that are essential for life, such as cellular structure, genetic material, and methods of reproduction.
Focus on the developmental processes. Recall that protostomes develop through a process called 'protostomy', where the mouth develops before the anus during embryonic development.
Analyze whether humans share this developmental trait with protostomes or if they follow a different pattern known as 'deuterostomy', where the anus develops before the mouth.
Conclude by identifying a shared trait that is not related to the specific embryonic development but is fundamental to both groups, such as multicellularity, presence of DNA, or aerobic respiration.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protostomes

Protostomes are a major group of animals characterized by their embryonic development, where the mouth forms before the anus. This group includes diverse organisms such as mollusks, annelids, and arthropods. Understanding protostomes is essential for comparing their traits with those of humans, who are part of the deuterostome group.
Shared Traits

Shared traits refer to characteristics that are common between different species or groups. In the context of humans and protostomes, these traits can include fundamental biological features such as bilateral symmetry, a nervous system, or certain developmental processes. Identifying these shared traits helps in understanding evolutionary relationships.
Evolutionary Biology

Evolutionary biology is the study of the processes that have led to the diversity of life on Earth. It examines how species evolve over time through mechanisms like natural selection and genetic drift. This concept is crucial for understanding why certain traits are shared between humans and protostomes, as it provides insight into their common ancestry.
