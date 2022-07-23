Textbook Question
Propose an explanation for why annelids and arthropods were thought to be closely related, before phylogenetic analyses in the late 1990s.
Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.
Pose a hypothesis to explain why the evolution of the wing was such an important event in the evolution of insects.