Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 31 - Protostome Animals
Freeman - Biological Science 8th Edition
Freeman8th EditionBiological ScienceISBN: 9780138276263Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFreeman 8th EditionCh. 31 - Protostome AnimalsProblem 4
Chapter 31, Problem 4

Which protostome phyla successfully made the transition from water to land? Select True or False for each phylum.
T/FMollusca
T/FArthropoda
T/FAnnelida
T/FNematoda

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of protostomes: Protostomes are a group of animals that develop the mouth before the anus during embryonic development. They include several phyla, some of which have successfully adapted to terrestrial environments.
Review the characteristics of each phylum: Mollusca, Arthropoda, Annelida, and Nematoda. Consider their adaptations for life on land, such as respiratory structures, support systems, and mechanisms to prevent desiccation.
Analyze Mollusca: While most mollusks are aquatic, some, like land snails and slugs, have adapted to terrestrial environments. Evaluate whether this phylum has successfully transitioned to land.
Analyze Arthropoda: Arthropods, including insects, arachnids, and myriapods, are highly successful in terrestrial environments due to adaptations like exoskeletons, specialized respiratory systems, and jointed appendages. Determine if this phylum has made the transition.
Analyze Annelida and Nematoda: Annelids, such as earthworms, and nematodes, like certain soil-dwelling species, have representatives that live on land. Assess whether these phyla have successfully transitioned to terrestrial environments.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protostome Development

Protostomes are a group of animals characterized by their embryonic development, where the mouth forms before the anus. This developmental pathway is crucial for understanding the evolutionary relationships among various phyla, including those that transitioned from aquatic to terrestrial environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:02
Embryonic Plant Development

Adaptations for Terrestrial Life

Transitioning from water to land requires significant adaptations, such as the development of respiratory systems to extract oxygen from air, protective coverings to prevent desiccation, and mechanisms for reproduction that do not rely on water. These adaptations are essential for survival in terrestrial habitats.
Recommended video:
05:24
Adaptive Radiation

Major Protostome Phyla

The major protostome phyla include Mollusca, Arthropoda, Annelida, and Nematoda. Each of these groups has unique characteristics and varying degrees of adaptation to terrestrial life, with Arthropoda being the most successful in colonizing land, while others like Mollusca have also developed terrestrial forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:04
Major Histocompatibility Complex
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose an explanation for why annelids and arthropods were thought to be closely related, before phylogenetic analyses in the late 1990s.

910
views
Textbook Question

Use your understanding of insect evolution to predict two adaptations for terrestrial living that occurred in spiders.

714
views
Textbook Question

Pose a hypothesis to explain why the evolution of the wing was such an important event in the evolution of insects.

680
views